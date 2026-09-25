The party in Oxford hasn’t stopped, as Ole Miss fans are still celebrating one of the biggest wins in program history. The Rebels’ 32-24 blood fued victory last Saturday night over former coach Lane Kiffin and LSU will long be remembered, but Ole Miss’ attention must quickly shift to No. 21 Florida. One of the biggest storylines going into the Rebels’ matchup with the Gators is the health status of running back Kewan Lacy.

Below, we will dish out a Lacy injury update and look at whether or not he will be ready to play in this pivotal SEC showdown.

Kewan Lacy injury update: When will Ole Miss RB Return?

Midway through the third quarter in last Saturday night’s game against LSU, Lacy landed hard on his left shoulder while getting tackled. The RB left the game and did not return.

The 20-year-old Texas native had an MRI on the shoulder Sunday morning.

“It wasn’t nearly as bad as we thought it was,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said earlier this week. “He’s going through the rehab process right now, and we’ll monitor the reps throughout the week. He’ll be a game-time decision [against Florida].”