The party in Oxford hasn’t stopped, as Ole Miss fans are still celebrating one of the biggest wins in program history. The Rebels’ 32-24 blood fued victory last Saturday night over former coach Lane Kiffin and LSU will long be remembered, but Ole Miss’ attention must quickly shift to No. 21 Florida. One of the biggest storylines going into the Rebels’ matchup with the Gators is the health status of running back Kewan Lacy.
Below, we will dish out a Lacy injury update and look at whether or not he will be ready to play in this pivotal SEC showdown.
Kewan Lacy injury update: When will Ole Miss RB Return?
Midway through the third quarter in last Saturday night’s game against LSU, Lacy landed hard on his left shoulder while getting tackled. The RB left the game and did not return.
The 20-year-old Texas native had an MRI on the shoulder Sunday morning.
“It wasn’t nearly as bad as we thought it was,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said earlier this week. “He’s going through the rehab process right now, and we’ll monitor the reps throughout the week. He’ll be a game-time decision [against Florida].”
A big cause for concern with this injury is that Lacy injured the same shoulder in the College Football Playoff last winter. The labrum injury required offseason surgery.
Nonetheless, it seems as though Lacy is a coin flip to play this Saturday.
Here is a look at Ole Miss’ upcoming schedule.
- Saturday, September 26: Ole Miss at Florida
- Saturday, October 3: Bye week
- Saturday, October 10: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
- Saturday, October 17: Missouri at Ole Miss
- Saturday, October 24: Ole Miss at Texas
“It’s interesting with the way the schedule shakes out,” said Sports Talk Mississippi’s Michael Borkey this week. “If you can survive Florida without [Lacy], you’ve got a bye week, and then Vanderbilt. With all due respect to the Commodores, that is not a game that Kewan Lacy needs to take 75 snaps in, healthy or not. Vanderbilt looks like it’s going to finish near the bottom of the SEC.
“If you can survive this week, you give him a real week off, and then a Vanderbilt team that’s near the bottom of the SEC, there’s a window in there to get Kewan Lacy really healthy.”
Ole Miss odds
The Rebels are a +3.5 road underdog at Fanatics Sportsbook against Florida. The total for the game has been set at 59.0.
Ole Miss is +700 to win the SEC Championship game, and is +1600 to win the National Championship.
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