Jay-Z's Top 10 Style Eras, Ranked

Key Takeaways
- Following Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium residency, this story examines the rappers most important style eras.
- The list traces everything from early trend-following “Young Hov” fits and the infamous striped button-up “Change Clothes” phase to influential moments like his Iceberg knits, Rocawear’s dominance, and throwback jersey era that shaped how a generation dressed.
- Later eras like “All Black Everything,” Streetwear Hov, the tailored “Suit and Tie” phase, and the leather-heavy “Watch The Throne” looks show him maturing into luxury streetwear and high-fashion while still staying true to himself.
Jay-Z just completed his three-show weekend residency at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Taking in all of those classic songs and incredible cameos had us reminiscing about Jay-Z’s many style eras. But which one is the best?
Whether you adopted them or not, his fashion choices influenced how a lot of young men and women dressed. Remember when Iceberg got really hot? Or when everyone traded in jerseys for button-ups? These days, he’s dressing his age, more relaxed. But his more eccentric outfits from years past will live on forever.
These are Jay-Z’s top 10 style eras of all time. Which one is your favorite?
“Change Clothes”
Era: 2000s
In an effort to appear more mature as he entered his 30s, Jay-Z ditched the throwback jerseys in favor of striped button-up shirts. He stamped the shift with lines on “What More Can I Say” and “Change Clothes.” While the intentions may have been honest enough, and influential at the time, this moment hasn’t aged especially well. Hov’s button-up era was diabolical.
Suit and Tie Sh*t
Era: 2012
As Jay-Z grew up, his wardrobe matured with him, and by 2012, he favored a much more dapper look. A crisp tailored suit was now a go-to choice for the then-43-year-old rapper. He'd even rock the occasional bow tie. As is often the case, his music aligned with his style choices: He spit a guest verse on Justin Timberlake's "Suit and Tie" and expressed his love for legendary designer Tom Ford by titling the third track on Magna Carta Holy Grail after him. Like he said, "Tom Ford tuxedos for no reason.”
Young Hov
Year: Late ‘80s/early ‘90s
Before Jay-Z dropped his first single “In My Lifetime” and kicked off his legendary career, he was dressing like the rap stars (and hustlers) of the time. Striped T-shirts, snapbacks, Air Jordan 4s, Gucci link chains, and gold fronts were all in rotation (an don’t forget the Hawaiian shirts.) While the throwback photos of him at this time are still fresh, this was a young Hov following hip-hop style trends instead of setting them.
Yankee Stadium Hov
Era: 2026
Jay-Z kicked off his three-night residency at Yankee Stadium with a video of his wife Beyoncé buzzing off the afro that he had debuted just a month prior (shoutout to Cécred). Like many fans expected, he brought back his signature Caesar cut for the occasion, but that wasn’t the only callback to the past. Throughout the trio of shows, his main ensemble was the classic Yankees fitted cap he helped make famous, black bulletproof vest over a white tee (a nice callback to 1998’s Streets Is Watching), crisp denim, and some Timberlands. He mixed in some statement pieces like a custom Yankees crocodile bomber jacket by Louis Vuitton, custom Public School set, and a casual six-figure time piece or two. His wardrobe matched that energy, celebrating his past while making it feel natural in the present.
All Black Everything
Era: 2009
Jay-Z was not the first person to piece together an all black outfit, but thanks to his "All Black Everything" era, he's possibly one of the first people that comes to mind when it comes to the murdered-out lifestyle. Not many of the legend's fits strayed away from the formula: black sunglasses, black T-shirt, black leather jacket, black denim, and a Jesus piece dangling from his neck for good measure. If you needed proof of how serious he took the look, look no further then some of his lyrics on The Blueprint 3—"Black cards, black cars, all black everything," on "Run This Town" or "I might wear black for a year straight," on "D.O.A." The man was committed.
Streetwear Hov
Era: 2000s
Thankfully, Jay-Z tucked away the Etro button-ups and decided to dabble with the era’s popular streetwear brands. Crispy Evisu jeans? Check. His own Reebok S. Carter sneakers? Check. Bape hoodies? Check. Chrome Hearts tees? Check. Tees from Billionaire Boys Club and Play Cloths? Check.
His peers and close collaborators at the time, Pharrell and Kanye West, get the lion’s share of the credit for pushing hip-hop style forward during this period. Don’t forget that Jay-Z also played a role.
Iceberg Slim
Era: Late ‘90s
No rapper had more impact on Iceberg’s popularity than Jay-Z. Throughout the late ‘90s, he rocked the cartoon-laden knits, featuring iconic characters like Popeye and Goofy, so much so that he approached the Italian brand for an official endorsement deal. Iceberg declined, which is what led to the beginning of Rocawear in 1999.
Throwback King
Era: Late ‘90s/early 2000s
At the turn of the century, a closet wasn't complete unless it had at least a couple of oversize throwback jerseys in it, and few collections rivaled Hov's. A throwback Julius Erving Sixers jersey paired with a white Roc Nation T-shirt tied around his head, a Latrell Sprewell Knicks jersey standing next to Michael Jackson on the Summer Jam stage in 2001, or a Jets jersey with the green fitted to match were just some of the fits in his repertoire at the time. Of course, he also kept a Michael Jordan Bulls jersey in his arsenal. Even though Jay-Z denounced his throwback era, it has aged as one of his most iconic and influential. In the 2020s, throwbacks saw a resurgence through acts like Playboi Carti. But don’t forget who was doing it best two decades prior.
“I’m a Business, Man”
Era: 1999-2007
In 1999, Jay-Z decided to turn his trendsetting nature into a brand of his own when he co-founded Rocawear with then-business partner Dame Dash. For nearly a decade thereafter, you would be hard-pressed to spot Hov not wearing at least one piece from his own label. At its peak, the brand was reaching over $700 million in annual sales. After all, what better ambassador than Jay-Z, right? While Rocawear eventually experienced a drastic fall from the top by the 2010s, we are far enough removed from that to appreciate its impact as one of the most important pieces of Hov’s fashion history.
‘Watch the Throne’
Era: 2011-2012
Hov’s Watch the Throne era felt like the elevation of his “All Black Everything” steez a few years prior. This time around, he punctuated his gothic looks with iconic accessories like Just Don snapbacks and Nike Air Yeezy 2s. The wardrobe was typically centered around tees from Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy with some black leather pants or raw denim. Jay-Z perfectly adopted the trends of the era and rocked them with ease. Most importantly, he made them feel authentic to him.