Jay-Z's Top 10 Style Eras, Ranked

Jay-Z just completed his three-show weekend residency at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Taking in all of those classic songs and incredible cameos had us reminiscing about Jay-Z’s many style eras. But which one is the best?

Whether you adopted them or not, his fashion choices influenced how a lot of young men and women dressed. Remember when Iceberg got really hot? Or when everyone traded in jerseys for button-ups? These days, he’s dressing his age, more relaxed. But his more eccentric outfits from years past will live on forever.

These are Jay-Z’s top 10 style eras of all time. Which one is your favorite?