Influencers of TikTok will try to convince you they are responsible for the resurrection and resurgence of vintage clothing. Real ones know that it never died.
The secondhand clothing market has grown into a vast, seemingly infinite sea of trend-forecasted, oft-overpriced mediocrity, thrown into the hype engine by *Insert New Vintage Seller*. The bigger the vintage market becomes, the more inauthentic members join the community. Pair that with the widespread sustainability negligence and misfeasance of fast fashion, and carefully curated collections provided by the archivists, subculture specialists, and OGs of the vintage world are needed now more than ever.
While some of these folks provide their services and expertise via the internet, there is no more authentic shopping experience than being able to step foot into a brick-and-mortar, feeling the close-to-but-not-quite dry rot band tee and absorbing the excellence of the staff that don't just sell vintage clothing; they've lived it most of their adult lives. No one restores that feeling quite like The 10 Best Vintage Clothing Stores in the US Right Now.
Good Times ATL
City: Atlanta
There is no shop in ATL that has more knowledge on the “IYKYK” streetwear brands of today. It also has the ability to source some of the best vintage gear on the planet. Housing some of the most rarified luxury streetwear and sportswear from the last four decades, Good Times’ cultural space-time continuum delivers on ‘90s bootleg rap tees, G-Shocks, and Chrome Hearts gear you will likely never see for sale again in your lifetime. It’s no wonder why every NBA team has the Midtown shop saved into their team bus’ GPS navigation whenever they visit The A.
Round Two
City: Chicago
If you have had even a pinky on the pulse of vintage streetwear at all since 2013, you’ve likely heard the names Sean Wotherspoon, Luke Fracher, and Chris Russow. That’s because they helped build a dynastic vintage streetwear empire in Round Two. From humble beginnings in the early 2010s, slanging gear out of Wotherspoon’s Richmond, VA basement, Round Two has grown into the prototype for vintage streetwear curation, sourcing and handpicking hard-to-find, desirable sneakers, T-shirts and outerwear. Wotherspoon and Fracher have since left Round Two to do their own thing and the brand has shuttered its locations in New York and Los Angeles; Russow is still carrying the torch, Pied Piper’ing the Midwest’s most dedicated vintage collectors.
Luke’s
City: NYC and LA
The most forthcoming and unapologetic of the original Round Two crew, Fracher’s decision to step away from his Virginia and Chicago roots to take his talents to the Big Apple has paid dividends. While his personality has made him a mainstay on the streetwear TikTok-verse, his experience and expertise truly shines through his eponymous vintage shop that takes curation to a whole new level. Fracher has remarkable eye for vintage luxury and high-end streetwear that your favorite bloggers repurpose for their IG moodboards, like Chanel Hiking Boots from the early 2010s, Hedi-era Saint Laurent or instantly-sold out Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike gear. His lackluster effort in his IG captions just adds to his storied charm. The Lower East Side shop was such a success that Fracher even expanded his empire to Los Angeles in 2024. Once again, he is a bi-coastal tastemaker in the vintage game.
For All to Envy
City: LA
La Brea Ave. is densely populated with well-known landmarks for sneaker and streetwear culture. One of the modern day meccas where streetwear, sports, skate culture and hip-hop all collide, For All To Envy is central in location and importance to that convergence. Hip-hop archivist and renowned rap tee extraordinaire, Kirk Tilton, started the LA vintage clothing store to continue his cultural crusade to spread the good word of all things hip-hop adjacent, sourcing some of the most scarcely seen rap tees, movie promo gear, and old school sportswear anyone growing up in the ‘90s would appreciate.
Metropolis
City: NYC
As one of the longest standing vintage clothing stores in NYC, Metropolis’ pedigree is simply unfuckwittable. When Richard Colligan opened his first shop in 1990, he wanted to continue the legacy he created years prior as one of the must-see vendors at Greene or Canal St. flea markets. To this day, he still scours the greater metropolitan New York area weekly for hard-to-find concert and band t-shirts, although the MTV VJs he once sourced from probably aren’t as reliable. What is reliable, however, is that you will find is some of the most recognizable vintage clothing you would’ve killed for in the ‘90s, from Polo bear sweaters to *that* band t-shirt that everyone is after. You know, the one you’ve seen remade by the likes of Target and Hot Topic a thousand times for musical icons like Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr., Outkast, and Tupac. You want it, they have it, or had it, sold it, and will get another one. This is precisely why anyone who has ever caught whiff of the fashion bug comes through with money to blow.
Lost ‘N Found
City: Miami
Even though you would probably have some luck at the Lost and Found at Miami International Airport, you’d be hard pressed to find a better vintage streetwear selection in Miami than the *other* Lost n’ Found. Even though they are one of the newer vintage clothing spots on the list (they opened their doors in 2023), they certainly are not short on nostalgia. From old Pokémon Gameboy cartridges to rare Chrome Hearts tchotchkes, they cover the gamut of old school accessories and knick-knacks like a vibey Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes. But when it comes to releasing some of the rarest, most sought after vintage sports and streetwear tees, Lost n’ Found is not playing. In fact, back in November, the shop had one of the most insane Supreme T-shirt drops you’ll come across, including fan-favorites like the 2008 OriginalFake Kaws Kate Moss joint, the coveted Ari Marcopoulus Basquiat Photo tee and from 1996, and box logos from the early years.
Big Time Vintage
City: San Francisco
If you were to walk into Bong Sigua’s Catch + Release showroom-slash-warehouse in San Francisco, you would be gobsmacked by the sheer volume of $1,000 vintage hip-hop and band tees, ‘90s Avirex and Pelle Pelle leathers, and Carhartt workwear. Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately for your bank account, these items are off-limits to the everyday civilian and reserved for the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty, the entire Oklahoma City Thunder roster, and other celebrities who fly across the lands to sift through greatness. However, Sigua is a man of the people, which is why he opened Big Time Vintage on Valencia St. in 2025, so anyone could get the opportunity to peruse the carefully-curated wares They were even tapped by Levi’s and Mitchell & Ness, two of the most respected in the vintage game, to curate a vintage-inspired collection during an exclusive event at the shop for Super Bowl LX in San Francisco this past February. Big Time Vintage may be new in town, but the cred Sigua has built in the vintage world spanning two decades gives the shop OG status.
Procell
City: NYC
If you ask the who’s who in vintage who the biggest name in the business is right now, a majority of them would most definitely have Brian Procell on the list. Procell and the Lower East Side shop’s co-founder, Jess Gonsalves, aren’t just curators of obscure, timeless pieces for one of the most influential vintage shops in the world - they are historians. Procell has been a vintage archivist since he was a teenager, influenced by the very culture that was raising him in the early ‘90s, understanding that what you wore was your key gaining access to certain social circles. Gonsalves has been traveling the globe for almost two decades, searching for the very best vintage luxury and sportswear, sourcing pseudo-priceless artifacts that were seemingly lost to time. Aside from the private appointments for Frank Ocean or Drake, collabs with Nike, or the charity pop-ups hosted with friends like Tremaine Emory; Procell and Gonsalves still have an impeccable eye for sourcing the absolute best, from rare Akira tees to vintage Chanel goggles to obscure items you didn’t know existed but need more than anything. Exhibit A: this t-shirt from Diana Ross’ security detail.
Senseless
City: Pittsburgh
When brothers Javed and Rome Watson opened Senseless in 2018, they wanted a place they could showcase their love for the sneakers and streetwear of their youth alongside likeminded people. Growing up in the blue collar city that GQ once named the third “Worst Dressed City in America,” it would’ve been easy to just let the doldrums of swaglessness wash over them. Instead, they would spend hours every week visiting thrift stores and trying to find those hidden gems that represented the sports and hip-hop culture they loved, while simultaneously grabbing people’s attention. That type of intuition led to the creation of a space that carries something for the hypelords in all of us, whether it's the most hyped items from Supreme’s archive,OG Jordans from yesteryear (wear at your own risk), or insane tees representing black culture in their youth like this In Living Color Homie the Clown tee from 1990.
Santa Fe Vintage
City: Santa Fe
Scott Corey was a one-of-a-kind collector. Even before the Levi’s craze of the ‘80s, Corey knew what to look for and where to look for it when it came to vintage Americana and westernwear. The southwestern Ralph Lauren went from selling ‘40s Copper King denim jackets and OG-107 fatigue pants out of the trunk of his Chrysler to opening a showroom in downtown Santa Fe. Unfortunately, he lost his battle to cancer back in 2019, but his protege and buying partner, Teo Grisham, took over with the same vigor as her mentor. Now, as the vintage market continues to rise to new levels of competitiveness, Teo and her husband Josh mix running their appointment-only showroom and downtown outpost with regular buying and selling trips to Japan. They have set themselves apart as curators of the very best authentic westernwear with the most outstanding vintage denim collection you will even see in a store.