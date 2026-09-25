Supervsn Unveils Special 30th Anniversary 2Pac 'All Eyez on Me' Collection

Supervsn has unveiled a new collection that celebrates the 30th anniversary of 2Pac's landmark double album, All Eyez on Me.

On Thursday (September 24), the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand shared a sneak peek video of the collection on Instagram. Supervsn's founder, Gavin Mathieu, shared some words on the importance of 'Pac.

"Growing up in LA, Tupac was more than an artist to us. He was a CREATIVE ACTIVIST," he began. "He used his music, poetry, acting and influence to CHALLENGE the world around him and push for CHANGE. He showed me early on that creativity could be bigger than the thing you make. It could actually INSPIRE people to THINK DIFFERENT and to ACT DIFFERENT."