Supervsn Unveils Special 30th Anniversary 2Pac 'All Eyez on Me' Collection

Key Takeaways
- Supervsn unveiled a hoodie-and-tee collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of 2Pac's landmark double album, All Eyez on Me.
- Founder Gavin Mathieu called 'Pac a "creative activist" whose music, poetry, acting, and influence inspired people to think and act differently while shaping Supervsn's vision.
- The collection launches September 25 through Supervsn’s website, its Slauson store, and select retailers worldwide.
Supervsn has unveiled a new collection that celebrates the 30th anniversary of 2Pac's landmark double album, All Eyez on Me.
On Thursday (September 24), the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand shared a sneak peek video of the collection on Instagram. Supervsn's founder, Gavin Mathieu, shared some words on the importance of 'Pac.
"Growing up in LA, Tupac was more than an artist to us. He was a CREATIVE ACTIVIST," he began. "He used his music, poetry, acting and influence to CHALLENGE the world around him and push for CHANGE. He showed me early on that creativity could be bigger than the thing you make. It could actually INSPIRE people to THINK DIFFERENT and to ACT DIFFERENT."
He continued: "When I decided to start a brand, my very first business card had a photo of Tupac on it with the words: 'A Passionate Vision for Change.' Looking back now, I realize Tupac’s impact was molding Supervsn before I even fully understood what it would become.
"I’m honored to have the opportunity to contribute to Tupac’s legacy and to commemorate the 30TH ANNIVERSARY of such an important album with ALL EYEZ ON ME."
The collection, which features hoodies and tees, is available from Friday (September 25) on Supervsn's website here, or in-store at its Slauson location and Supervsn retailers globally.