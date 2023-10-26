10 Memorable Celebrity Halloween Costumes You Can Use for Inspiration

From Rihanna to LeBron James, these are some of the celebrities who have won Halloween in recent years.

Oct 26, 2023

Celebrities love Halloween. Every year we see some of our favorite musicians, actors, and athletes up the ante with more detailed costumes and full-fledged production value to show off their looks on Instagram. Halloween has become a branding moment and plenty of stars spare no expense to win the annual social media costume contest.

With Halloween just a few days away, we got to thinking about some of our favorite celeb costumes from across the last few years. Now, not all of us have the funds and time needed to execute some of these incredibly detailed costumes and photo shoots. But maybe they could serve as some last-minute inspiration for a fun DIY project if you’ve procrastinated finding an outfit for that costume party this weekend. If not, it’s still just fun to reminisce on some of these executions of nostalgic shows like the Proud Family and Static Shock.

Check out some of our favorites below.

Rihanna as Gunna

LeBron James as Pennywise

The Carters as the Proud Family

Cardi B as Marge Simpson

Lil Uzi Vert as Frankenstein

When: 2019

You can’t ever go wrong with the classics. Lil Uzi Vert proved it when they decided to dress up as Frankenstein back in 2019. They didn’t just toss on a black suit to go along with the green face paint and some facial prosthetics. As any fashion icon would, they gave the costume a stylish twist by wearing a Prada sweater featuring the monster from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection and a pair of Halloween-themed Nike SB Dunk Lows. If you wanna re-create this one, the exact sweater is hard to come by, but Grailed has you covered with plenty of other pieces from the collection. Grab the kicks from StockX, but just expect to shell out a decent chunk of change for any of this stuff.

Offset as The Mask

When: 2020

No, that’s not Jim Carrey. Offset’s costume in 2020 was just that good. The rapper decided to recreate the iconic character from the 1994 film The Mask. Every detail is spot on, from the shape of his face to the fit of the custom yellow suit by Reco Chapple. “Somebody stop me!”

Drake as His Dad

When: 2019

Like father, like son. Drake decided to dress up like his father Dennis Graham in 2019. The white linen. The bushy mustache. The crochet cap. The resemblance is uncanny. And this costume probably wasn’t too hard to pull together. Simplicity at its finest.

Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead from 'Hellraiser'

When: 2021

It’s no surprise that Megan Thee Stallion takes Halloween seriously. She’s said in various interviews that she wants to write her own horror movie one day. One of her best costumes to date was her take on Pinhead from the iconic horror movie Hellraiser. She’s also used the holiday to channel her love for anime by dressing like Rabbit Hero from My Hero Academia.

Quavo as Static Shock

When: 2021

In 2021, Quavo showed some love to one of the best superhero cartoons from the 2000s, Static Shock. Along with the long cape and goggles, Quavo even had his own Static Saucer made to pose with. For anyone who grew up watching WB Kids after school in the 2000s, this one had to have gotten you nostalgic.

Missy Elliott as Herself

