The Secret Recipe: How Lil Yachty Influenced Drake’s Current Era

Prince Williams / Getty Images

We’ve all had that one close friend who has influenced us in some way. Maybe they put us onto a new musician or swayed us to buy something from their favorite clothing brand. For Drake, that friend right now is Lil Yachty.





Since first working together on “Oprah’s Bank Account” in 2020, the duo’s friendship has blossomed into something much greater. Last year, Drake invited Yachty to fly on his private jet to celebrate his 25th birthday. They've constantly thrown friendly jabs at each other in Instagram comments. Drake even pulled up to Yachty’s show for a surprise performance . It’s clear these two have formed a close bond that goes deeper than rap.





“That’s my fucking guy. I talk to Drake every day,” Yachty told Complex in a 2022 interview. “Me and the Boy are really, really close. He’s like my fucking brother.”



Today’s release of For All the Dogs is the latest evidence of Yachty's influence on Drake’s current era. He appeared on “Another Late Night” and racked up writing and producing credits on five tracks in total. But the influence isn’t limited to just music. From visuals to his personal style, Yachty has seemingly played a role in this stage of Drake’s illustrious career. Now, we aren’t saying that Drake’s current moves are all completely due to Yachty. Some of it may just be pure coincidence. However, a lot of these similarities are too close to overlook.

