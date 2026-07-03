Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown is a professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics and a five-time NBA All-Star since being drafted in 2016. Known for his explosive athleticism and defensive versatility, Brown also channels his passion for social justice into his work off the court, collaborating with New Balance to create signature sneakers that emphasize community empowerment and innovative design. His relevance in the NBA comes from combining elite performance with a distinctive voice on racial equity and education, which resonates with fans beyond basketball. Brown’s sneaker releases often feature bold aesthetics and storytelling elements that reflect his advocacy, attracting a diverse audience interested in athlete-led social impact and cultural conversations.

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Split image of Jaylen Brown and iShowSpeed.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Tells IShowSpeed Basketball Has 'No Loyalty' Following Trade

Brown's feelings towards the NBA have apparently changed ever since the Celtics packed him up.

Jose Martinez8 days ago
Jaylen Brown
Sports

Jaylen Brown Responds to 'Smartest Guy' Reports: 'The Bar Is F--kin' Low'

"I'm tired of these damn anonymous sources."

Trey Alston14 days ago
(L-R) Meek Mill and Jaylen Brown.
Sports

Meek Mill Reacts to Jaylen Brown's 76ers Trade: 'It Was Meant for Me and Jaylen to Meet'

The North Philly rapper celebrated Brown's blockbuster trade with a viral post welcoming the All-Star to the city.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
(L-R) Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson.
Sports

Tristan Thompson on Facing Racism During Boston Celtics Tenure, Praises Jaylen Brown

"When I played there, they call you the n-word," he claimed.

Joe Price15 days ago
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Split image of Jaylen Brown and Paul George.
Sports

Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for Paul George and Picks

Brown joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, ending weeks of speculation regarding his future in Boston.

Jose Martinez16 days ago
Anthony Davis sits on the sidelines in street clothes during a Washington Wizards game from February 2026.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis to Warriors, Hornets, or Celtics?

The NBA hot stove season has never been hotter. Could Davis be the next big name to be traded this off-season?

Matt Burke16 days ago
Trey Murphy III dribbles the ball up the court during the New Orleans Pelicans-Phoenix Suns game in March 2026.
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NBA Trade Rumors: Trey Murphy III to Celtics, Warriors, or Pistons?

The New Orleans Pelicans have set a high price for their 3-and-D specialist but Boston, Golden State, and Detroit could potentially bite.

Matt Burke18 days ago
Donovan Mitchell looks on in dismay as the Cavaliers are swept by the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.
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NBA Trade Rumors: Donovan Mitchell to Rockets, Celtics, or Lakers?

The Cavs may be ready to bring LeBron James back to Cleveland. That could involve moving Mitchell, who is eligible for a contract extension.

Matt Burke21 days ago
Draymond Green celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during a Golden State Warriors-Detroit Pistons game in January 2026.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Draymond Green to Lakers, Pistons, or Celtics?

Los Angeles, Detroit, and Boston are all targeting elite defenders this off-season, and Green could be on his way out of Golden State.

Matt Burke22 days ago
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Zion Williamson sulks after the New Orleans Pelicans loss to the Miami Heat in February 2026.
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NBA Trade Rumors: Zion Williamson to Bulls, Celtics, Or Suns?

Joe Dumars is poised to make some big moves in New Orleans this summer. Could Zion be on the move?

Matt Burke25 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the Milwaukee Bucks game in January 2026.
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NBA Trade Rumors Update: The Latest On Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak will likely be traded before the 2026 NBA Draft. Here is the latest information on where he could be headed.

Matt Burke25 days ago
Jaylen Brown reacts to a call during a New York Knicks-Boston Celtics game from March 2025.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown To Trail Blazers, Spurs, Or Jazz?

The Celtics seem ready and willing to pull the trigger on a trade involving Brown. Which teams will be interested?

Matt Burke30 days ago
Jaylen Brown in a Boston Celtics jersey and Donald Trump in a suit.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Says He Wasn’t ‘Surprised’ That Trump Fell Asleep During Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown reacted to footage of President Trump seemingly asleep at Madison Square Garden.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
Jaylen Brown looks on during Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.
Bets

Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors: Hawks, Clippers, Jazz In The Mix?

Celtics boss Brad Stevens has hinted that big changes could be in store for Boston’s roster this summer.

Matt Burke57 days ago
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Jaylen Brown smiling in a dark outfit on the left; Stephen A. Smith pointing in a suit on the right.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Says ‘F*ck’ Stephen A. Smith Amid Growing Feud: ‘I Want You to Be Quiet’

During a recent stream on Twitch, Brown responded to Smith's recent criticism of him.

Joe Price60 days ago
Split image of Stephen A. Smith and Jaylen Brown.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Jaylen Brown Telling Him to Retire

The ESPN personality initially took issue with Brown complaining about the officiating on his Twitch stream.

Jose Martinez71 days ago

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