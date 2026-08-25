Denzel Curry Calls for G.O.O.D. Fridays Revival and ‘Just One Tape’ From Child Rebel Soldier

Denzel Curry recently made two demands that many hip-hop fans would probably also want to see.
In a post shared on social media on Monday (Aug. 24), Curry asked for the return of G.O.O.D. Fridays, the circa-2010 weekly song drops from Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music artists; and at least one full project from the short-lived Ye/Lupe Fiasco/Pharrell Williams trio Child Rebel Soldier.
“G.O.O.D Music Fridays need to come back,” he wrote. “Some way Some how.”
Curry also revealed his current favorite Ye song and his desire to collaborate again with Kid Cudi.
“Child Rebel Soldiers,” Denzel wrote in a separate post. “Just one tape at least and will leave it alone.”
The almost certainly defunct supergroup released its debut single, “Us Placers,” in 2007.
Lupe recalled in an interview on The Almanac of Rap podcast that the group was formed through “Us Placers,” which came to be when he was “rapping over Radiohead beats,” referencing the song’s sample of “The Eraser” by Thom Yorke of Radiohead.
“And I just so happened to get P to jump on the joint and then I think Ye heard it and was like, ‘I wanna be on it too,’” Fiasco said. “And then it turned into like, ‘Oh, oh, this is pretty dope.’”
“Somewhere in between that, was in the studio and P was like ‘Yo, we should just be a group and we should call it Child Rebel Soldier,'" he continued. "'Lupe, you gon be the child, Ye gon be the rebel, I’m going to be the soldier.’”
Child Rebel Soldier would go on to drop only two more songs: "Don't Stop!" and the remix of N.E.R.D.’s “Everyone Nose (All The Girls Standing In The Line For The Bathroom).”
After vowing to reboot CRS as a solo effort in July, 2024, Lupe released “SHRINK” the following month under that moniker.