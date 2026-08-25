Denzel Curry Calls for G.O.O.D. Fridays Revival and ‘Just One Tape’ From Child Rebel Soldier

Denzel Curry recently made two demands that many hip-hop fans would probably also want to see. In a post shared on social media on Monday (Aug. 24), Curry asked for the return of G.O.O.D. Fridays, the circa-2010 weekly song drops from Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music artists; and at least one full project from the short-lived Ye/Lupe Fiasco/Pharrell Williams trio Child Rebel Soldier. “G.O.O.D Music Fridays need to come back,” he wrote. “Some way Some how.” Curry also revealed his current favorite Ye song and his desire to collaborate again with Kid Cudi.

“Child Rebel Soldiers,” Denzel wrote in a separate post. “Just one tape at least and will leave it alone.”

The almost certainly defunct supergroup released its debut single, “Us Placers,” in 2007.