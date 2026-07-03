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Meek Mill Reacts to Jaylen Brown's 76ers Trade: 'It Was Meant for Me and Jaylen to Meet'

The North Philly rapper celebrated Brown's blockbuster trade with a viral post welcoming the All-Star to the city.

(L-R) Meek Mill and Jaylen Brown.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Meek Mill has made it very clear that he's happy Jaylen Brown has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday (July 3), shortly after news broke that the Boston Celtics had agreed to trade Brown, the rapper took to X with a message welcoming the four-time All-Star to the City of Brotherly Love.

"It was meant for me and Jaylen brown to meet up one day no better place then Philly lfg," Meek wrote.

The post came just hours after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Boston had agreed to send Brown to the 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks in one of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason.

According to Charania, the Celtics will also receive Philadelphia's unprotected 2031 first-round pick, while a 2028 first-round selection could convert into a pick swap depending on where the picks land.

Brown arrives in Philadelphia after spending the first 10 seasons of his NBA career in Boston, where he developed into one of the league's premier two-way players and helped lead the Celtics to multiple deep playoff runs.

Last season, with Jayson Tatum sidelined for much of the year while recovering from a torn Achilles, Brown assumed the role of Boston's primary offensive option and posted career highs in scoring (28.7 points per game) and assists (5.1). Despite months of speculation surrounding his future, Brown never asked to leave Boston.

"My understanding is Jaylen Brown through all of this, never requested a trade. He never asked out of Boston," Charania said during an appearance on SportsCenter after the deal was reported. Brown now joins a 76ers core led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, creating one of the Eastern Conference's most talented trios.

Interestingly, the move sees Brown join a player he previously made comments about. After Boston's playoff elimination at the hands of Philadelphia earlier this year, Brown criticized Embiid's tendency to embellish contact during games, saying the former MVP was "flopping around."

A day later, however, Brown praised Embiid during a Twitch stream, calling him "one of the best bigs in basketball history" while acknowledging that the seven-footer knows he frequently sells contact.

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