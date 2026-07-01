Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for Paul George and Picks

After a decade with the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade involving Paul George. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the 76ers land Brown in exchange for George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

The Celtics will receive a 2028 first-round pick, which could be converted into a pick swap that is more favorable to Boston, and an unprotected 2031 first-rounder from Philadelphia, as reported by Charania. When reports claimed the Celtics were including Brown in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, it marked the beginning of the end of his time in Boston. Boston were reportedly determined to deal Brown, even after he assumed the role of the clear-cut No. 1 on the Celtics last season due to Jayson Tatum’s lengthy recovery from surgery on a torn Achilles, and put up career-highs in points (28.7) and assists (5.1). Charania recently shared on SportsCenter that the interest in moving on from Brown was one-sided because he “never requested a trade.”

After an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Antetokounmpo, the search continued for the Celtics. Enter the 76ers. Brown joins the duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, whom he called out for “flopping around” in the postgame press conference after the Celtics were eliminated by the Sixers in a first-round playoff series earlier this year. One day after the loss, Brown was on a Twitch stream praising Embiid as “one of the best bigs in fucking basketball history,” but also taking issue with his style of play, which involves flopping. “He know it,” he said at the time. “This ain’t breaking news.”

Here’s how people are weighing in on what they seem to believe to be a lopsided trade that made Brown and Embiid teammates.