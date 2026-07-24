Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey is an NBA guard for the Philadelphia 76ers known for his explosive scoring and aggressive playmaking since being drafted in 2020. He was born on November 4, 2000, in Dallas, Texas, U.S. A product of the University of Kentucky, Maxey quickly became a key offensive weapon with a lightning-quick first step and the ability to create space off the dribble, setting him apart among the league’s emerging young guards. Maxey’s defining feature is his clutch performance under pressure, highlighted by several game-winning shots that have energized the 76ers during crucial moments. Fans return to watch his relentless defensive effort and fearless drives to the basket, which have solidified his role as a cornerstone in Philadelphia’s push for an NBA title.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Joel Embiid reacts to a call during Game 6 of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics series in the NBA playoffs.
Bets

76ers Vs. Celtics Betting Preview: Spread, Total, Player Props

It’s win or go home for the Sixers and Celtics. Philly is one win away from climbing out of a 1-3 series hole.

Matt Burke85 days ago
Tyrese Maxey New Balance Maxey v1
Sneakers

Tyrese Maxey Debuts New Balance Maxey v1 Signature Shoe

Maxey's first signature shoe drops later this year.

Victor Deng100 days ago
Steph Curry drives on Kawhi Leonard during a Warriors-Clippers game from January 2026.
Bets

NBA Play-In Odds: Magic vs. 76ers, Warriors vs. Clippers

A look at NBA Play-In Tournament odds for Wednesday. Find the spread, moneyline and total for both games.

Matt Burke102 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Hands Out 3,000 Turkey Dinners to Local Families
Sports

Philadelphia 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Gives 3,000 Turkey Dinners to Families Across Philly

The All-Star guard teamed up with local volunteers to give out dinners through his foundation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo242 days ago
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Sports

Joel Embiid Calls Whoever Leaked Tyrese Maxey Meeting 'a Real Piece of Sh*t'

Embiid was reportedly confronted by Tyrese Maxey for frequently being late.

Joe Price610 days ago
Advertisement
Tyrese Maxey holds his Philadelphia 76ers jersey with a big smile while standing near a large metal bell. Posters with basketball themes decorate the background
Sports

Sixers Celebrate Tyrese Maxey’s $204 Million Extension With Black Jersey Tease

The black jersey design immediately sent fans into a frenzy about a possible return for the upcoming season. Such excitement, however, appears to be premature.

Trace William Cowen746 days ago
2024 NBA All-Star Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

This year's All-Stars shatter the combined scoring record.

Brandon Richard887 days ago
Myles Turner #33, Bennedict Mathurin #00, and Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrate after winning the KIA Skills Challenge as a part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Indiana Pacers team puts on a show for its home fans.

Brandon Richard888 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App