Nigel Sylvester Pulls Back the Curtain on His Jordan 4 Collab in 'Brick After Brick' Doc

Key Takeaways
- Nigel Sylvester released Brick After Brick: The Documentary, a 38-minute film chronicling the two-year creation of his second Air Jordan 4 collaboration.
- Directed by Carlyle Smith and Sylvester, the documentary captures his hands-on work shaping the sneaker, leading his team and building its release campaign.
- The film opens with the original Brick By Brick Jordan 4 winning Complex's 2025 Sneaker of the Year and closes the chapter on Sylvester's seventh Jordan Brand shoe.
Nigel Sylvester has unveiled Brick After Brick: The Documentary, a 38-minute film tracing the two-year build of his second Air Jordan 4 collab — watch it in full below.
Making its debut at a premiere in New York on Monday (September 28), the film, which is directed by Carlyle Smith and Sylvester, is "an intimate look at the vision, pressure, and work behind [Sylvester's] Air Jordan collaboration and its release."
"People sometimes think you just show up and the work is done, or someone hands you a design and you put your name on it," Sylvester said in a statement. "I wanted to show the work, the energy, the team and the process that goes into bringing a shoe to life. This film is the last piece of the Brick After Brick journey. It's the end of that chapter, and I wanted people to see everything that went into it."
The film opens as the BMX rider and Jordan Brand athlete's Brick By Brick Air Jordan 4 is named Complex's 2025 Sneaker of the Year at ComplexCon. From there, the cameras capture his hands-on role at every stage: shaping the shoe, working with his team and building the world and rollout around the release.
The Brick After Brick Jordan 4 is Sylvester's seventh shoe with the brand, and second 4.