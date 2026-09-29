‘Naruto’ Returns to Television With a Limited Anime

Naruto is heading back to television with some fresh material.

VIZ Media has confirmed that the franchise has a new "limited" TV anime series on the way, though it is reserving specifics for a New York Comic Con stage next month.

The official Naruto X account teased the news, pointing fans toward the convention floor for the full picture.

"Exciting NARUTO news is coming to NYCC 2026," the post read. "Details on the New NARUTO TV Anime Limited Series will be revealed at the NARUTO Special Stage."