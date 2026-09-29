‘Naruto’ Returns to Television With a Limited Anime

Key Takeaways
- VIZ Media confirmed Monday that a new "limited" Naruto TV anime series is in development, with full details withheld until New York Comic Con.
- The "NARUTO: What's Next?" panel runs Saturday, October 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. EDT at the Javits Center and streams worldwide on the NARUTO/BORUTO Official YouTube Channel.
- Japanese voice actors Junko Takeuchi and Noriaki Sugiyama, along with Studio Pierrot and Pierrot Films executive producer Yoshihiro Tominaga, are set to appear on the panel, which will also reveal new details on Bandai's Naruto Card Game ahead of its 2027 global launch.
Naruto is heading back to television with some fresh material.
VIZ Media has confirmed that the franchise has a new "limited" TV anime series on the way, though it is reserving specifics for a New York Comic Con stage next month.
The official Naruto X account teased the news, pointing fans toward the convention floor for the full picture.
"Exciting NARUTO news is coming to NYCC 2026," the post read. "Details on the New NARUTO TV Anime Limited Series will be revealed at the NARUTO Special Stage."
That stage, billed as "NARUTO: What's Next?," runs on Oct. 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. EDT at the Javits Center's Empire Stage.
The panel date happens to be Naruto Uzumaki's birthday in canon. For viewers in Japan, the livestream arrives early Sunday morning, Oct. 11, from 6 to 7 a.m. JST.
Junko Takeuchi, the Japanese voice of Naruto, and Noriaki Sugiyama, who voices Sasuke Uchiha, are both scheduled to appear. Studio Pierrot and Pierrot Films executive producer Yoshihiro Tominaga joins them onstage.
In addition to revealing the new series, the panel will also roll out new details and a promotional video for the Naruto Card Game, which publisher Bandai has confirmed for a global launch in 2027.
In other Naruto news, a live-action adaptation is in the works at Lionsgate with Destin Daniel Cretton directing and co-writing. Global casting for Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura opened on July 10.