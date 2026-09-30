Megan Thee Stallion Won't DM You First If She Likes You

Key Takeaways
- Megan Thee Stallion says she won’t DM or approach a crush first because she prefers being pursued, though she encourages others to make the first move.
- Following her April split from Klay Thompson, Megan says she isn’t ready for another relationship and remains focused on processing the breakup without shortcuts.
- She says the relationship left her constantly on edge and believes the right connection should feel easy rather than like “a panic all the time.”
Megan Thee Stallion has revealed how she likes to pursue someone she’s interested in. And her big secret is that she doesn’t actually make the first move.
In a “Hottie Hotline” video for Marie Claire where Megan answers questions about dating and confidence, the rapper responded to someone’s inquiry about how to make the first move on someone they like.
Megan’s response involved admitting that she doesn’t do the chasing; she likes to be chased.
“Can a hottie make the first move?” she asked around the 3:30 mark. “Me personally, I’m not DMing nobody first. I’m probably not walking up to you first, but why not?”
“It’s 2026, we been alive damn near 2,000 years on Earth, I don’t see why you can’t go up to whoever you feel like going up to,” she said. “I wouldn’t do it. I want to be a gazelle. I want the lion to come and jump on me.”
Check out Megan’s full answer below.
Appropriately given the subject of the video, Megan’s is single again after splitting with NBA player Klay Thompson in April. The rapper admitted to not being “100 percent okay” still to Marie Claire.
“I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life,” she said. “I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever. So I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time.”
She also revealed why she feels better after leaving the relationship. “When something is meant for you, it’s gonna be easy,” she said. “It’s gonna be right. It’s not gonna feel like a panic all the time.”
“I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge,” added Megan. “My nervous system needed to calm down. I feel like I was in a panic 24/7. I’m still not eating all the way right. I’m feeling all the feelings. I’m not trying to take no shortcuts.”