Megan Thee Stallion Won't DM You First If She Likes You

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed how she likes to pursue someone she’s interested in. And her big secret is that she doesn’t actually make the first move.

In a “Hottie Hotline” video for Marie Claire where Megan answers questions about dating and confidence, the rapper responded to someone’s inquiry about how to make the first move on someone they like.

Megan’s response involved admitting that she doesn’t do the chasing; she likes to be chased.

“Can a hottie make the first move?” she asked around the 3:30 mark. “Me personally, I’m not DMing nobody first. I’m probably not walking up to you first, but why not?”

“It’s 2026, we been alive damn near 2,000 years on Earth, I don’t see why you can’t go up to whoever you feel like going up to,” she said. “I wouldn’t do it. I want to be a gazelle. I want the lion to come and jump on me.”