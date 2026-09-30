Diddy Reportedly Pays Inmates for Cooking, Cleaning, and Laundry

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly spending thousands of dollars monthly to live a pampered life at Fort Dix federal prison.

According to NBC News, who spoke with four former inmates who were once in the same unit as the 56-year-old, Diddy has allegedly been paying inmates to cook, clean, and even give him massages. The former inmates claim he accessed contraband phones, antidepressants, and alcohol.

“This is not some normal shit you see in jail. This is some rich shit,” a former prisoner told NBC News. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

“Pretty much the day he arrived, the party started,” said another inmate source.

The former inmates also told the news station that Diddy receives “so much” fan mail that he “doesn’t have room for it.”

One former cook, who was supposedly responsible for preparing meals for Diddy and others, said, "After a while, I got tired of cooking. He started going to the Jamaicans."

Diddy’s meals reportedly included curry chicken, pizza, and empanadas. The disgraced mogul also supposedly paid a man to clean toilets and shower areas before he would use them.

“He’s a billionaire. People are in awe of him,” another inmate added. “Money is power, especially behind bars.”

Addressing overall contraband issues, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told NBC News, "Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cell phones, narcotics, and weapons, remains a constant challenge, and we continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities.”

A spokesperson for Combs refuted the details, saying in a statement, "The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court's decision on his appeal”.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records indicate Combs's release date from the low-security New Jersey facility has once again shifted, this time to January 21, 2028, after previously being set for February 2028.