Pop Culture

Model Ana Montana Faces Felony Charges Over Alleged Xanax Prescription Scheme

The model, who shares a child with NBA star LaMelo Ball, was busted on Monday over an alleged scheme from February.

Analicia Chaves is seen on September 1, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Analicia “Ana Montana” Chaves, the model who is partner to NBA star LaMelo Ball and the mother of his son LaOne, has been arrested for an alleged scheme to get a phony prescription for alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax.

Chaves was taken into custody in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on Monday (Sept. 28) and released that same day on a $10,000 bond. She faces two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery, and two misdemeanor counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Chaves, 36, is accused of going to a Walgreens this past February to fill a prescription “that was prescribed by doctor whose DEA registration and NPI number had been stolen/fraudulently obtained,” per court records seen by Complex. A warrant for her arrest was issued on Sept. 22, almost a week before she was taken into custody.

Chaves’ attorney Matthew G. Pruden issued a statement to TMZ.

"To clarify, the charges allege that a doctor who used a fraudulent DEA registration and NPI number prescribed Alprazolam for Ms. Chaves, and that she used the prescription written by the doctor to obtain the prescribed Alprazolam at a pharmacy," he said.

Chaves is due back in court on October 20 for a hearing.

Per People, the model and LaMelo Ball had their first child this past spring.

"Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way," the couple told the outlet. "Family has always meant everything to us, but becoming parents has given us an entirely new perspective on love, purpose, legacy and what truly matters most."

Inspired by Chaves’ experience with IVF, the couple launched I Am Fertility, a platform and nonprofit dedicated to supporting women navigating fertility and IVF.

"At one point during my IVF journey, I felt overwhelmed, emotional, isolated and unsure where to turn," Chaves said. "That experience inspired me to create I Am Fertility as a safe space where women don't have to face this journey alone."

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