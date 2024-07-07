Serena Williams says Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is the “hit of the summer.”

The moment happened on Saturday when the 42-year-old tennis icon spoke at a panel at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Despite some initial hesitation from moderator Cari Champion to discuss “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at Drake, whom the sports star was connected to at various points, Williams said the song is her jam.

“I love that song. It's like the hit of the summer. When they play that jam, I'm jamming,” said Williams in the clip below. “That jam is jamming.”

The Compton native also confirmed that she does in fact Crip walk “all the time,” especially to “Not Like Us.”