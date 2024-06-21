Serena Williams' Husband Appears to Troll Drake With Kobe Clip in Response to Kendrick's 'Pop Out' Performance

Kendrick Lamar took a momentous victory lap this week with his “The Pop-Out: Ken and Friends” concert.
He leaned into his W against Drake by playing his hit record “Not Like Us” six times, performing it five of those times. Alexis Ohanian quote-tweeted a clip of Dot’s performance with a famous clip of Kobe Bryant letting off some caustic words—which some might consider a jab in Drizzy’s direction.
“I’m going to beat you,” the late NBA legend says. “I’m going to let you know I beat you. And I’m gonna want you to reconsider your professional life choice.”
Serena Williams' husband's response is apropos, given that “Not Like Us” includes the line, “N***a better not speak on Serena.”
The context of Bryant’s quote relates to his teammates. “You’re going to show up to play and you’re going to lollygag through this scrimmage, through this drill, I’m going to beat you. I’m going to let you know I beat you. And I’m gonna want you to reconsider your professional life choice," which elicited laughs from the crowd.
He continued, “People will say, ‘Okay, that doesn’t make a great teammate.’ Well, I’m not here to be a great teammate, I’m here to help you win championships.”