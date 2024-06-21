Serena Williams' Husband Appears to Troll Drake With Kobe Clip in Response to Kendrick's 'Pop Out' Performance

Kendrick Lamar took a momentous victory lap this week with his “The Pop-Out: Ken and Friends” concert.

He leaned into his W against Drake by playing his hit record “Not Like Us” six times, performing it five of those times. Alexis Ohanian quote-tweeted a clip of Dot’s performance with a famous clip of Kobe Bryant letting off some caustic words—which some might consider a jab in Drizzy’s direction.

“I’m going to beat you,” the late NBA legend says. “I’m going to let you know I beat you. And I’m gonna want you to reconsider your professional life choice.”