Serena Williams

Serena Williams, born in Saginaw, Michigan, is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history. She turned professional in 1995 and won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open. Williams has also earned four Olympic gold medals and held the world No. 1 ranking in women’s singles for a total of 319 weeks, including a record 186 consecutive weeks from 2013 to 2016. In 2018, Serena launched her sports and lifestyle brand, S by Serena, which features performance apparel designed with moisture-wicking and stretch fabrics tailored for both athletic and casual wear. The brand’s collections often incorporate bold prints and colors inspired by Serena’s personal experiences, including collaborations with designer Virgil Abloh for limited-edition pieces. S by Serena is available through major retailers such as Nordstrom and has become a platform for Williams to promote empowerment and cultural storytelling through fashion.

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Serena Williams Forced to Withdraw from Wimbledon
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Serena Williams’ Heartbreaking Knee Injury Ends Wimbledon Comeback

Inside the heartbreaking knee injury that ended Serena and Venus Williams’ long-awaited Wimbledon doubles reunion before it even began.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Serena Williams playing tennis, wearing a white top and pink skirt, holding a racket, with a focused expression.
Sports

Serena Williams Receives Wimbledon Singles Wild Card as Comeback Gains Momentum

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play both singles and doubles at Wimbledon as her return to tennis ramps up.

Mark Elibert25 days ago
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Alexis Ohanian Condemns Michelle Obama Comment, Explains Why He Attended White House UFC Event

Reddit co-founder Aleix Ohanian, who is married to Serena Williams, said he wasn't present when the comment about Michelle Obama was made.

Joe Price28 days ago
Nick Kyrgios hits a forehand during his match against Corentin Moutet at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Germany.
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Nick Kyrgios Odds: Australian Tennis Star Returns to the Court

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Matt Burke36 days ago
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Serena Williams gets ready to return Petra Martic's serve during their third round match at the 2019 US Open.
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Serena Williams Announces Comeback, Will Return Next Week In London

Williams will play doubles at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London. Is she playing Wimbledon?

Matt Burke45 days ago
Serena Williams in an off-shoulder green dress, smiling at "The Roast of Kevin Hart" Netflix event.
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Serena Williams Confirms Return to Professional Tennis: 'I'm Excited to Be Back'

Williams is set to compete at this month’s HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
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Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams Are the Best-Dressed Athletes, New Study Finds

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Serena Williams Gets Her Own Barbie as Part of Mattel’s New ‘Dream Team’

Serena Williams is among a group of global icons getting Barbie dolls in Mattel’s new Dream Team lineup celebrating International Women’s Day.

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Serena Williams stands confidently in a blue outfit with curly hair, gesturing with her arms raised.
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Serena Williams Flaunts Slim New Look in Chic Work Outfit Following GLP-1 Reveal

Serena Williams showed off her slimmed-down figure in a chic work outfit, revealing her GLP-1 journey and commitment to health and wellness.

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