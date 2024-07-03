Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Billboards Emerge in L.A.

That instantly iconic group photo moment from Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” concert last month is now being commemorated on billboards across Los Angeles, California.
One of the “Us” billboards prominently appeared outside of the Kia Forum in Inglewood where K.Dot, 37, joined by a number of West Coast artists on stage posed for an impromptu group photo, shortly after his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” was performed six times on June 19.
Another version of the signage with the subtitle “Thank you KDot” appeared on Rosecrans Ave & Avalon Boulevard in Compton.
Although “Not Like Us” arrived in early May, the chart-topping song’s prevalence in pop culture continues beyond Dot’s feud with Drizzy thanks to memes and Taraji P. Henson, 53, performing a parody of the song at the 2024 BET Awards.
A music video for the latest West Coast anthem was shot late last month in Compton. Lamar, via his production company, reportedly hired additional security from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for the video shoot.