Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Billboards Emerge in L.A.

That instantly iconic group photo moment from Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” concert last month is now being commemorated on billboards across Los Angeles, California.

One of the “Us” billboards prominently appeared outside of the Kia Forum in Inglewood where K.Dot, 37, joined by a number of West Coast artists on stage posed for an impromptu group photo, shortly after his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” was performed six times on June 19.