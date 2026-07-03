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These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.Complex
Music
The Game Downplays Eminem’s Massive Commercial Success While Addressing Music Industry’s ‘Bullsh*t Propaganda’
The Game has broken down why any sales-based argument about superiority isn't logical, and outlined what he identifies as industry-wide problems.Trace William Cowen
Baseball caps have become acceptable to wear on a daily basis. From the Yankees to the Dodgers, here are the 10 best MLB fitted hats.Mike DeStefano
Kendrick Lamar has been wearing the Nike Cortez lately, and the sneaker's connection to Los Angeles and its streets is undeniable. Here's how it happened.Matt Welty