Eazy E

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Split image of Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E.
Music

Snoop Dogg Admits He Enjoys Eazy-E's Diss Track Aimed at Him

Snoop admits he plays the song around the same time every day on his radio station Cadillacc Music.

Jose Martinez577 days ago
Poster on the left: "Rockville Entertainment Presents: 2Pac, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Luke in Miami on Jan 24." Poster on the right: "Star City Productions Presents: Eazy-E Live in Concert on Feb 11, 1994, at The Complex."
Music

Heritage Auctions Is Selling Hip-Hop Memorabilia From Eazy-E, Beastie Boys, Eminem, and More

Items include first-pressing vinyl, tour posters, and 2Pac's 30-day notice to his landlord in 1992.

Joe Price789 days ago
Music

Eazy-E‘s Son Lil Eazy-E Says AI Could Be Used to Release Music From His Late Father: 'Some Hidden Tracks Out There'

Eazy's son teased the release at the N.W.A rapper's street-naming ceremony in Compton this week.

Brad Callas965 days ago
Music

Dr. Dre Admits He 'Never Liked' N.W.A. Being Labeled as 'Gangsta Rap,' Prefers 'Hardcore Hip-Hop'

The Compton group is remembered for pushing the hip-hop subgenre into the mainstream.

Brad Callas1091 days ago
Music

Ice Cube Discusses Conspiracy Theory That Suge Knight Injected Eazy-E With HIV

Ice Cube questioned whether it's possible that Suge Knight injected Eazy-E with HIV, but bluntly said he doesn't "put shit past nobody."

tara mahadevan1153 days ago
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Snoop Dogg appears on Big U's Checc'N-In podcast
Music

Snoop Dogg Recalls Missing Chance to Appear on Original Version of Eazy-E's "Eazy Duz It"

During an appearance on Big U's ‘Checc'N-In’ podcast, Snoop Dogg explained how he missed a chance to feature on Eazy-E's 1988 hit "Eazy Duz It."

Brad Callas1425 days ago
Eazy E's daughter Ebie screenshot
Music

Eazy-E’s Daughter Offers Thoughts on Kanye and the Game’s “Eazy” Sample, Pete Davidson Line

Eazy-E's daughter spoke with TMZ, sharing her thoughts about Kanye West and the Game sampling her father as well as Ye's notable Pete Davidson diss.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1642 days ago
Uncle Murda released his annual "Rap Up" track on Friday
Music

Uncle Murda Throws Jabs at Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator, and More on "Rap Up 2021"

Uncle Murda released his annual "Rap Up" song on Saturday, where he reminisces on some of the biggest moments of 2021, throwing at Lil Nas X, among others.

Brad Callas1659 days ago
DJ Yella
Music

DJ Yella Says N.W.A. Never Spoke About Eazy-E's Death: 'Not One Time'

The hip-hop legend opened up about the day of Eazy-E's death, and revealed he and his former N.W.A. members have never discussed the tragedy among one another.

Joshua Espinoza1815 days ago
Ebie Wright
Music

Eazy-E’s Daughter Ebie Wright Says Ice Cube Refuses to Appear in Documentary About Father

Wright’s 'A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies' documentary rehashes the conspiracy theory that Eazy-E was murdered instead of dying from complications with AIDS.

Xavier Hamilton1920 days ago
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Eazy E
Music

Eazy-E's Daughter Says She Can’t Sample Her Dad's Music After Megan Thee Stallion Gets Approved

Henree Wright, aka ReeMarkable, said she was frustrated that she can't get cleared to use a sample but showed love to Meg and said her beef wasn't with her.

Joshua Espinoza2214 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion "Girls in the Hood"
Music

Stream Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Single "Girls in the Hood”

The banger was inspired by Eazy-E’s 1987 record "Boyz-N-The-Hood.”

Joshua Espinoza2214 days ago
ice cube
Music

Ice Cube Talks Being Sued by Mr. Rogers for Sampling Theme Song on "A Gangsta’s Fairytale"

While celebrating the anniversary of 'AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted,' Ice Cube discussed how Mr. Rogers sued him for using his theme song on "A Gangsta’s Fairytale."

tara mahadevan2248 days ago
j
Music

Joyner Lucas Raps God Should Bring Back Back Nipsey and 2Pac in "Devil's Work" Video

Joyner questions why Nipsey Hussle, among others, is ripped from their life while people like Trump are allowed to persist.

Trace William Cowen2634 days ago
e
Music

Eazy-E to Be Honored With Bench in Tiny Sussex Town Following Fan’s Campaign

An English fan's call for an Eazy-E tribute paid off when local council officials agreed to let him erect a bench in the rapper's honor.

Trace William Cowen2705 days ago
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