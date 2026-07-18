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Sexyy Red and Doechii Mourn the Nissan Altima Amid Discontinuation Reports

The artists responded after reports said the popular sedan would be discontinued.

Split image. On the left, Sexyy Red with long red hair, sunglasses, and a microphone. On the right, Doechii with curly hair in a stylish top.
Images via Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images; Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Sexyy Red and Doechii are not taking the alleged end of the Nissan Altima lightly.

On Thursday (July 16), Sexyy reacted to reports that Nissan plans to wind down production of the Altima after the 2026 model year.

“Damnnnnn,” she wrote to her X account, followed by three heartbroken emojis.

The news also reached Doechii, who named the lead single of her 2024 Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape after the popular car model.

“parasites…. bad air… no Nissans…,” Doechii wrote, referring to the recent cyclospora outbreak and the air quality from the Canadian wildfires. We can’t catch a break.

The future of the Nissan Altima appears uncertain due to conflicting reports from within the company.

Ponz Pandikuthira, who serves as Nissan’s head of product planning for North America, said in a recent interview with WardsAuto that the automaker intends to discontinue the Altima.

“The entry level Versa and premium Maxima sedan are gone, and the midsize Altima will soon depart, since the new, more ‘grown-up’ Sentra is intended to satisfy Nissan’s remaining sedan demand,” he told the publication.

Despite these comments, another representative for Nissan told Car and Driver that the Altima remains in active production for at least another year.

"The Nissan Altima remains an important part of our lineup, meeting the needs of sedan buyers today. We continue to see strong customer interest, and later this year, we will introduce a 2027 Model Year," the spokesperson told the magazine.

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