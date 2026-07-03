Alexis Ohanian

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Alexis Ohanian at day two of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London.
Sports

Alexis Ohanian Condemns Michelle Obama Comment, Explains Why He Attended White House UFC Event

Reddit co-founder Aleix Ohanian, who is married to Serena Williams, said he wasn't present when the comment about Michelle Obama was made.

Joe Price30 days ago
Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Says 'Hate Speech' Forced Him to Abandon the Platform
Pop Culture

Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals the Real Reason He Walked Away From the Platform

The co-founder, who is married to Serena Williams, says he no longer feels 'proud' of 'his baby.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo250 days ago
Former NBA star Stephen Jackson alongside a photo of TV host and sports personality Stephen A. Smith.
Sports

Stephen Jackson Calls Out Stephen A. Smith in Wake of Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams Saga

Stephen Jackson contrasted the way Stephen A. Smith spoke about Aliex Ohanian to the way he talks about LeBron James.

Joe Price278 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a pinstripe suit sits pensively against a backdrop with the Forbes logo.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Alexis Ohanian Pressing Him Over Serena Williams Super Bowl Comments

On 'First Take,' Ohanian playfully confronted Smith over his criticism of Williams' cameo during K Dot's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Joe Price278 days ago
A man, Stephen A. Smith, on a screen gestures animatedly, while another man, Alexis Ohanian, in a suit stands smiling beside the screen.
Sports

Alexis Ohanian Presses Stephen A. Smith Over Serena Williams Super Bowl Halftime Dancing Criticism

Earlier this year, Smith questioned why Williams supported Kendrick Lamar throwing shade at Drake at the Super Bowl.

Joe Price281 days ago
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Julian Brown
Life

21-Year-Old Inventor Reportedly Safe After Sharing Concerning Video About Being 'Under Attack'

Julian Brown's mother, Nia, told The Daily Mail that her son is not in danger after he disappeared.

tara mahadevan353 days ago
Serena Williams at Super Bowl
Sports

Serena Williams Denies Shading Drake With Super Bowl Halftime Show Cameo: ‘I Would Never Do That'

The tennis icon insists her surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Halftime performance was just Compton pride.

Alex Ocho458 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Sports

Serena Williams Says She Doesn't 'Have Time to Be Petty' Following Halftime Show Cameo

Williams showed love to her "baby daddy and husband," Alexis Ohanian, following her Super Bowl LIX appearance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams516 days ago
Alexis Ohanian smiling in front of a Fanatics-branded backdrop, wearing a dark jacket and black shirt.
Sports

Alexis Ohanian Criticizes Jason Whitlock Over Remarks on Serena Williams' Super Bowl Cameo

Serena appeared for only a few seconds and the moment has everyone talking.

Jose Martinez520 days ago
Serena Williams in a form-fitting dress with Alexis Ohanian and their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., holding hands while being surrounded by people
Sports

Serena Williams Calls Out Paris Restaurant for Denying to Seat Her Family, Establishment Says They Were Booked

The legendary tennis player is in Paris with her family for the Summer Olympics.

tara mahadevan711 days ago
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Drake clapping at an event; Serena Williams in a glamorous gown speaking on stage
Music

Drake Clowned by Serena Williams as She Celebrates Kendrick's "Not Like Us" at ESPYs: 'He Will Make Your Hometown Not Like You'

"The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him—'seat's taken,'" Williams told a cackling crowd at the awards show.

Zach Dionne736 days ago
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams on a red carpet. Ohanian wears a black and white tuxedo; Williams in a vibrant dress with ruffled shoulders and floral designs
Sports

Serena Williams' Husband Appears to Troll Drake With Kobe Clip in Response to Kendrick's 'Pop Out' Performance

Ohanian quote-tweeted Kendrick Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" with a quote of Kobe Bryant saying “I’m gonna want you to reconsider your professional life choice.”

tara mahadevan757 days ago
Sports

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcome Their Second Daughter

The tennis star gave birth to her first child, daughter Olympia, with her husband in 2017.

tara mahadevan1061 days ago

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