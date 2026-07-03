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Alexis Ohanian Condemns Michelle Obama Comment, Explains Why He Attended White House UFC Event
Reddit co-founder Aleix Ohanian, who is married to Serena Williams, said he wasn't present when the comment about Michelle Obama was made.
Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals the Real Reason He Walked Away From the Platform
The co-founder, who is married to Serena Williams, says he no longer feels 'proud' of 'his baby.'
Stephen Jackson Calls Out Stephen A. Smith in Wake of Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams Saga
Stephen Jackson contrasted the way Stephen A. Smith spoke about Aliex Ohanian to the way he talks about LeBron James.
Stephen A. Smith Responds to Alexis Ohanian Pressing Him Over Serena Williams Super Bowl Comments
On 'First Take,' Ohanian playfully confronted Smith over his criticism of Williams' cameo during K Dot's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
Alexis Ohanian Presses Stephen A. Smith Over Serena Williams Super Bowl Halftime Dancing Criticism
Earlier this year, Smith questioned why Williams supported Kendrick Lamar throwing shade at Drake at the Super Bowl.
21-Year-Old Inventor Reportedly Safe After Sharing Concerning Video About Being 'Under Attack'
Julian Brown's mother, Nia, told The Daily Mail that her son is not in danger after he disappeared.
Serena Williams Denies Shading Drake With Super Bowl Halftime Show Cameo: ‘I Would Never Do That'
The tennis icon insists her surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Halftime performance was just Compton pride.
Serena Williams Says She Doesn't 'Have Time to Be Petty' Following Halftime Show Cameo
Williams showed love to her "baby daddy and husband," Alexis Ohanian, following her Super Bowl LIX appearance.
Alexis Ohanian Criticizes Jason Whitlock Over Remarks on Serena Williams' Super Bowl Cameo
Serena appeared for only a few seconds and the moment has everyone talking.
Serena Williams Calls Out Paris Restaurant for Denying to Seat Her Family, Establishment Says They Were Booked
The legendary tennis player is in Paris with her family for the Summer Olympics.
Drake Clowned by Serena Williams as She Celebrates Kendrick's "Not Like Us" at ESPYs: 'He Will Make Your Hometown Not Like You'
"The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him—'seat's taken,'" Williams told a cackling crowd at the awards show.
Serena Williams' Husband Appears to Troll Drake With Kobe Clip in Response to Kendrick's 'Pop Out' Performance
Ohanian quote-tweeted Kendrick Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" with a quote of Kobe Bryant saying “I’m gonna want you to reconsider your professional life choice.”
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcome Their Second Daughter
The tennis star gave birth to her first child, daughter Olympia, with her husband in 2017.