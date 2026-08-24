Style

Skims Hires Supreme’s Former Creative Director Erin Magee as Chief Design Officer

Longtime creative director has also Kim Schraub moved from creative director to chief brand officer.

Sign for the shapewear brand Skims on 11th July 2026 in London, United Kingdom. SKIMS, the shapewear and clothing brand which was co-founded by Kim Kardashian, will open its first UK flagship store on Regent Street in summer 2026.
Mike Kemp via Getty Images

Skims has made two major changes to its leadership positions, including the hiring of former Supreme chief creative officer Eric Magee.

As reported by Women’s Wear Daily, the company announced on Monday (Aug. 24) that longtime creative director Kim Schraub has been promoted to chief brand officer and Magee has been hired as chief design officer. Schraub has been working for Skims, which was co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede in 2019, before it officially launched. She previously led product, packaging, and campaigns, but now she’ll handle the brand across retail, campaigns, collaborations, and storytelling.

"Kim has been with us since before Skims existed. She helped turn an idea into a brand that people genuinely love," said Kardashian. “Her creative instincts have helped shape everything about how Skims shows up in the world, and this promotion is a reflection of the enormous impact she has had, and the trust Jens and I have in her vision. I can't wait to see where she takes us next."

Grede added that Schraub is “one of the most talented creatives” he’s worked with, and that the promotion is “the natural evolution of the creative leadership she has always provided.” She’s got over 25 years of experience in the fashion industry, working with major brands including Abercrombie, Hollister, and Victoria’s Secret Pink.

Magee, meanwhile, most recently led creative vision, design, product development, and product strategy at Supreme for over two decades. “I've admired Erin's work for years—the way she approaches design with such a strong point of view while staying completely connected to her audience is something I deeply respect,” said Kardashian. “She understands what it means to build something that truly resonates and I'm so excited to welcome her to Skims."

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