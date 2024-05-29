Ryan Garcia has apologized to Logan Paul for criticizing his PRIME Energy sports drink after receiving a lawsuit from the latter's company.

During an interview with Ana Paula Saenz, Garcia, 25, apologized to 29-year-old Paul for all his statements about PRIME, having said the product isn't healthy and could seriously affect someone's health. Garcia also insisted anyone drinking the product was "working for Satan."

Paul heard Garcia's statements and revealed that PRIME Hydration filed a defamation lawsuit against the boxer. Garcia wanted to avoid further controversy and took to the airwaves to apologize to his former friend.

"I just want to say I'm sorry. I just feel bad for the fight that we're going through, because I've known the family for years, bro," Garcia said. "This shit breaks my heart. I don't want to fight with you no more; I don't got a problem with Prime. I had a problem with you."

Garcia then opened a bottle of Prime and took a sip while saying it was "bomb as fuck" and adding, "I love you bro. I'm done with this fighting shit."