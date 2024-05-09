Ryan Garcia Says He Was ‘High as F*ck’ in Devin Haney Fight

Ryan Garcia revealed he was really high when he took on Devin Haney in their blockbuster fight last month—but not on the banned substance he tested positive for.

During his appearance on the Fully Tilted podcast, Garcia, 25, claimed steroids don't give fighters an advantage in the ring regarding "timing" and "skill." He did say if he took steroids, he would've been in better shape for the fight against Haney. According to Garcia, he was out of shape because he was drinking alcohol and smoking weed every day, even on fight night.

"If I was on steroids, I would've been in way better shape," said Garcia in the conversation below. "It was literally drinking every day, smoking weed, you know, every single day. I didn't stop, not even until the fucking day of the fight. And I got in there high as fuck, and I beat his ass. It was so easy. It was a walk in the fucking park. I had harder fights in sparring, bro. It was not hard at all."