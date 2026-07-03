Ryan Garcia

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Ryan Garcia Had a Classic Response to Adrien Broner's Claim That He Could Beat Him in 6 Months
Sports

Ryan Garcia Has No Interest in Fighting Adrien Broner: 'I Don't Give Him a Chance'

Garcia praises Broner for locking in but says he has no interest in exhibitions or 'meaningless fights' as he focuses on defending his WBC title.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Ryan Garcia is praising Antoine Fuqua’s blockbuster ‘Michael’ after the film inspired his recent Michael Jackson tribute and social media posts.
Pop Culture

Boxing Champ Ryan Garcia Says 'Michael' Inspired Him as He Crowns Antoine Fuqua the 'GOAT'

Ryan Garcia is praising Antoine Fuqua’s blockbuster ‘Michael’ after the film inspired his recent Michael Jackson tribute and social media posts.

Maggie Ekberg36 days ago
Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn Announce Title Bout
Sports

Ryan Garcia’s Grudge-Fueled WBC Showdown With Conor Benn Hits Vegas This September

Bad blood and title stakes collide as Ryan Garcia prepares for his first WBC welterweight title defense against Conor Benn in Las Vegas this September.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Ryan Garcia Offers to Help Adrien Broner After Drunk Viral Video
Sports

Ryan Garcia Reaches Out to Adrien Broner After Viral ‘Ride Money’ Video

The viral clip shows Adrien Broner asking for ride money, prompting Ryan Garcia to reach out publicly with an offer of support.

Bernadette Giacomazzo76 days ago
Love Island's Nic Vansteenberghe and Ryan Garcia attended MemeHouse's The Scene in Coachella Valley.
Style

Love Island's Nic Vansteenberghe and Ryan Garcia Lead 2026 Coachella MemeHouse Attendees

Ryan Garcia called MemeHouse's massive 9-house, 80-camera Coachella livestream compound "top tier."

Maggie Ekberg94 days ago
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Fresh off his title win, Ryan Garcia starts naming names and calling shots on Andy Bachman’s ‘Creators Think’ podcast.
Sports

Ryan Garcia Opens Up About His Next Move: 'I'm Fighting Everybody That's in Front of Me'

Fresh off his title win, Ryan Garcia starts naming names and calling shots on Andy Bachman’s ‘Creators Think’ podcast.

Maggie Ekberg106 days ago
Ryan Garcia Wants to Fight Shakur Stevenson Next: 'Let's Run That Sh*t'
Sports

Ryan Garcia Wants to Fight Shakur Stevenson Next: 'Let's Run That Sh*t'

After beating Mario Barrios for the WBC title, Ryan Garcia named Shakur Stevenson as his preferred next opponent.

Bernadette Giacomazzo145 days ago
Ryan Garcia, a boxer, poses confidently on the left. Donald Trump, former U.S. President, stands in a suit on the right.
Life

Ryan Garcia Denounces Trump Over Ties to Epstein Files: ‘Children Need to Be Protected'

Ryan Garcia announced he is no longer supporting Donald Trump after the release of the Epstein files.

Mark Elibert165 days ago
Ryan Garcia in a boxing gym and Chrisean Rock posing with peace signs, wearing jewelry, in front of flowers.
Pop Culture

Ryan Garcia Accidentally Makes Contact With Chrisean Rock's Face During Livestream Sparring Session

The boxer repeatedly apologized after an accidental punch ended a playful sparring session broadcast live.

Mark Elibert212 days ago
Ryan Garcia punching Blueface.
Music

Blueface Takes Punch From Ryan Garcia and Quickly Regrets It: 'Cut the Camera'

The rapper was left stunned after asking Garcia if he had "one for him."

Trey Alston223 days ago
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Ryan Garcia and India Love
Sports

India Love Says She Quit OnlyFans After It Was Leaked to Her Family, Brother Was Getting Into Fights

Love told Ryan Garcia that her little brother was "getting in fights at school."

tara mahadevan225 days ago
India Love
Sports

India Love Tells Ryan Garcia She’s Single, Says Her and DDG Were ‘Never in a Relationship'

The influencer revealed her relationship status to Ryan Garcia while they played ping-pong.

tara mahadevan226 days ago
Ryan Garcia and Lil Baby have shown off YoungLA's latest Batman collab
Style

YoungLA Teams Up With Ryan Garcia and Lil Baby For Exclusive Batman Collab

YoungLA is stepping into Gotham with their new Batman collab alongside Lil Baby and Ryan Garcia.

Eli Lippman237 days ago
Oscar De La Hoya Shuts Down Jake Paul & Ryan Garcia Fight Rumors
Sports

Oscar De La Hoya Shuts Down Jake Paul & Ryan Garcia Fight Rumors

De La Hoya, who heads up Golden Boy Promotions, did say whom he'd rather see Garcia go up against in the ring.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
WBC Lifts Ban on Ryan Garcia After Expelling Him for Racist Posts
Sports

WBC Lifts Ban on Ryan Garcia After Expelling Him for Racist Posts

Garcia was banned from the WBC in July 2024 after repeatedly using slurs on social media.

Bernadette Giacomazzo253 days ago
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Devin Haney Calls Out Jaron 'Boots' Ennis While Talking Ryan Garcia Rematch
Sports

Devin Haney Calls Out Jaron 'Boots' Ennis While Talking Ryan Garcia Rematch

Haney spoke to David 'Flat' Sparks on MRECK TV's 'Let the Sparkz Fly' about what he has in store for his next few bouts.

Bernadette Giacomazzo258 days ago
Ryan Garcia has flaunted his speed in a ‘viral’ Instagram clip
Sports

Ryan Garcia Flaunts Speed in ‘Viral’ YoungLA Instagram Clip

Ryan Garcia has garnered over 35 million views for his 'viral' speed boxing video on Instagram

Eli Lippman293 days ago
Ryan Garcia poses confidently at a weigh-in event. A suited announcer holds a microphone nearby.
Sports

Ryan Garcia Calls Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis Fight a 'Disgrace' to Boxing

Garcia went into attack mode, slamming the upcoming fight between Paul and Davis.

Brad Appleton330 days ago

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