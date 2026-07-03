Mike Tyson

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Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, and DJ Khaled on stage, smiling and interacting with the audience against a blue backdrop.
Sports

Mike Tyson Caught on Hot Mic Asking Jake Paul if Shohei Ohtani Is a ‘Guy’ at 2026 ESPYs

The 60-year-old boxing legend appeared to have no idea who the Dodgers superstar was.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
Matt McCormick
Sports

Mike Tyson Boxing Milestone Commemorated in Print Collaboration With Matt McCormick

The print collection commemorates when Tyson became the youngest world heavyweight boxing champion in 1986.

Jaelani Turner-Williams57 days ago
Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Now Rescheduled for Fall 2026
Sports

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Delayed to Fall 2026

From casts and tax liens to Pacquiao drama, here’s why the Tyson–Mayweather exhibition keeps getting messier before a punch is thrown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, May 6 included Steve Carell ("Rooster"), Mike Tyson ("Mike Tyson Invitational"), and musical guest The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton.
Sports

Mike Tyson Describes Psychedelic 'Fantasy' of Turning Into an Alien

The legendary boxer also said he craves fruit when he's high.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Mike Tyson Bout in Question as Lawsuits Mount
Sports

Floyd Mayweather’s Tyson Fight in Question as Legal Issues Mount

As legal and financial issues continue to surface, questions remain about how they could impact Mayweather’s planned Tyson exhibition.

Bernadette Giacomazzo85 days ago
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Boxers Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson in the ring, both in fighting stance, wearing boxing gloves and shorts.
Sports

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Boxing Match Reportedly Set for April in Africa

The bout will reportedly take place in April in the Congo.

tara mahadevan151 days ago
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair File $50M Lawsuit Against Ex-Cannabis Business Partners
Sports

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair File $50M Lawsuit Against Ex-Cannabis Business Partners

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair have joined forces to file a $50 million lawsuit against their former cannabis business partners.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
Mike Tyson, wearing a black t-shirt, sits on a striped couch engaged in conversation with another person.
Sports

Mike Tyson Says His Family Once Begged Him to Smoke Weed Again: 'Whole Different Person'

The boxing legend admitted that he "makes a fool" of himself when he's drunk, whereas he's relaxed when he's high.

Joe Price228 days ago
Elon Musk x LeBron James split image
Life

Grok Glazingly Argues Elon Musk Is More Fit Than LeBron James, Could Beat Mike Tyson in Fight

The Musk-owned generative AI chatbot also claimed that Musk could beat Mike Tyson in a fight.

Joshua Espinoza239 days ago
Mike Tyson Promises to Knock Floyd Mayweather Out in Upcoming Bout
Sports

Mike Tyson Says He’ll Knock Out Floyd Mayweather If Their Fight Happens

Mike Tyson says talks are underway for a possible fight with Floyd Mayweather—and he’s already predicting a knockout if it happens.

Bernadette Giacomazzo248 days ago
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Lennox Lewis Names His Top 5 Boxers of All Time—and Mike Tyson Isn't One Of Them
Sports

Lennox Lewis Names His Top 5 Boxers of All Time — And Mike Tyson Isn't One of Them

The former heavyweight champ revealed his all-time top five and left a few big names off the list.

Bernadette Giacomazzo253 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 50 Cent (C) and Tony Yayo (R) perform live on the main stage during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2023 in London, England.
Music

Tony Yayo Cites ‘Women,’ ‘Drugs,’ and ‘Addiction’ When Explaining Why Rappers Can Never Have ‘Peace'

The G-Unit member explained why rappers will always face "obstacles" in their careers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams310 days ago
Mike Tyson, wearing red boxing gloves, is in a boxing ring surrounded by cameras and crew.
Sports

Mike Tyson Admits to Using Fentanyl During Boxing Career as Painkiller

Tyson says he used fentanyl 'quite a few times' in the stunning admission.

Brad Appleton311 days ago
David “Flat” Sparks Says Floyd Mayweather Fighting Mike Tyson Is ‘Mega Petty, Mega Power’
Sports

David “Flat” Sparks Says Floyd Mayweather Fighting Mike Tyson Is ‘Mega Petty, Mega Power’

Sparks, who previously was Jake Paul's sparring partner, says Mayweather skipped over Roy Jones Jr. on purpose.

Bernadette Giacomazzo314 days ago
Split image of Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson Reportedly Agree to Exhibition Fight in 2026

While a location has not yet been determined, the match is scheduled to take place in spring of 2026.

Jose Martinez316 days ago
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Connecticut Mansion Once Owned by Mike Tyson & 50 Cent Listed For Nearly $10M
Pop Culture

Connecticut Mansion Once Owned by Mike Tyson and 50 Cent Listed for Nearly $10M

The rapper-turned-television mogul sold the property in 2019.

Bernadette Giacomazzo319 days ago

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