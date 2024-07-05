WBC Expels Ryan Garcia After Racist Rant

In light of Garcia's comments, the boxer's family released a statement saying that they "do not align with his, or our family's, true character or beliefs."

"Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Garcia] has made regarding race or religion -- these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised," the family's statement read. "Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being."

The news arrives weeks after Garcia was suspended one year by the New York State Athletic Commission after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug leading up to his bout with Devin Haney.

In since-deleted tweets, Garcia denied taking performance-enhancing drugs. "Let’s go we positive," he wrote. "I don’t care I’ll never make money again with boxing."

Garcia's legal team also backed him, claiming that the positive test was the result of contaminated samples. "Ryan Garcia is committed to clean and fair competition and has never intentionally used any banned substance," his team said at the time.