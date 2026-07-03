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Giancarlo Esposito Recites the Shahada While Filming in Saudi Arabia
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Recites the Shahada Inside Saudi Mosque During ‘7 Dogs’ Production

How time on the set of ‘7 Dogs’ led the ‘Breaking Bad’ actor to join a prayer at a mosque in Saudi Arabia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
Zohran Mamdani and Action Bronson
Music

Watch Action Bronson Eat with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for 'F*ck That's Delicious'

The two broke met for Iftar at a Yemeni restaurant in Brooklyn.

tara mahadevan109 days ago
A man wearing a white cap and glasses is praying with his hands raised.
Life

Imam Jamil Al-Amin, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 82

Al-Amin’s son announced his passing, as supporters urge officials to finally exonerate the civil rights icon.

Mark Elibert237 days ago
Azealia Banks performing on stage, wearing a red outfit with long gloves, holding a microphone, against a vibrant background.
Music

Azealia Banks Says She Doesn’t ‘Make Music for Muslims’ After Former Fan Calls for Boycott

A former fan page for the "212" rapper asked fans and DJs to stop playing Banks' music over her recent anti-Muslim comments.

Alex Ocho255 days ago
Lil Durk wearing a puffy jacket and pants, smiling on stage with a microphone in hand, against a dark background.
Music

Lil Durk’s Father Claims Rapper Helped 13 Inmates Convert to Islam While Behind Bars

While Durk awaits trial for his murder-for-hire case, his father says he's been converting inmates behind bars.

Alex Ocho451 days ago
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iShowSpeed and Vanessa
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Says He Blocked His Girlfriend for Ramadan: 'You Have to Really Lock in'

He said on a recent stream that he cut off contact.

Trey Alston503 days ago
Brittany Renner wearing a black hijab and embellished clothing is sitting in a car, speaking and gesturing with her hands.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Shares Life Changes Since Converting to Islam: ‘Beautiful Purification Process’

The influencer and 'Basketball Wives' star converted to Islam in August 2024.

Alex Ocho541 days ago
Parastoo Ahmadi in a black dress sings into a microphone, with a musician blurred in the background.
Music

Iranian Singer Arrested for Performing Virtual Concert Without Hijab

Iranian authorities detained 27-year-old singer Parastoo Ahmady along with two of her bandmates for a concert uploaded to YouTube on Friday.

Alex Ocho580 days ago
Mia Khalifa attends the Inaugural Global South Renaissance Gala
Pop Culture

Mia Khalifa Reflects on Doing a Porn Scene in a Hijab: ‘I Became Infamous by Accident'

The former pornographic film actress caused controversy after she appeared in an explicit scene wearing a hijab.

Joe Price635 days ago
Boxer Ryan Garcia stands shirtless, showing his upper body tattoos, during a media workout at World Class Boxing Gym on April 09, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Sports

Ryan Garcia Apologizes For Racial Slurs, Announces Plans for Rehab

The 25-year-old Mexican-American boxer also questioned why the World Boxing Council did not expel other boxers who have made inflammatory statements.

Alex Ocho742 days ago
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A shirtless man with multiple tattoos and wrapped fists stands in a boxing stance
Sports

WBC Expels Ryan Garcia After Racist Rant

Garcia recently made racist remarks about Black people and George Floyd as well as anti-Muslim comments.

Brad Callas743 days ago
New Jersey teacher suspended after calling student terrorist.
Life

New Jersey Teacher Suspended for Allegedly Telling Muslim Student They ‘Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists’

A NJ high school teacher was suspended for allegedly telling a Muslim student they "don't negotiate with terrorists" when he asked for an assignment extension.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1726 days ago
Police Tape
Life

Over $800K Raised for Child Who Survived Alleged Anti-Muslim Attack

9-year-old Fayez Salman lost his parents, sister, and grandmother this month when a 20-year-old man struck them with his vehicle in London, Ontario.

Joshua Espinoza1863 days ago
canada-attack-on-muslim-family
Life

Man Charged in Suspected Premeditated Hit-and-Run Attack on Muslim Family

Four members of a Muslim family of five were killed after being struck by a 20-year-old male driver who allegedly targeted them because of their faith.

Jose Martinez1867 days ago

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