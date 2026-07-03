Featured
The Canadian actress on how Ms. Marvel helped her reconnect with her Muslim and Pakistani roots, her love for Markham, and how she hopes she can inspire others.Alex Nino Gheciu
Hijabi basketball player and Master's student Fitriya Mohamed chats about founding the Muslim Women Summer Basketball League and fighting for representation.Yasmin Duale
Music
Rihanna's Fenty Corp. Sued by Musician Over Offensive Version of Song Being Played at 2020 Savage X Fenty Show
Rihanna's Fenty company is being sued by an artist who said that the wrong version of her song was played during last fall's Savage X Fenty fashion show.tara mahadevan
An eight-year-old Hindu boy faces the death penalty in Pakistan after becoming the youngest person ever charged with blasphemy in the country.Brad Callas