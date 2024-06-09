Ryan Garcia Arrested for Alleged Felony Vandalism After Welfare Check at Los Angeles Hotel

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 8 after allegedly damaging property at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

The damage is considered felonious due to California laws which deem any damage worth over $400 to be a felony.

According to TMZ, which obtained video of the arrest, Garcia was compliant although he was allegedly under the influence of substances at the time of the incident.

The arrest comes after a loved one of Garcia called for a welfare check on Wednesday afternoon. Police assessed the situation and did not take action as he seemed okay, and he was seen with his brother the next day. TMZ reports that Garcia allegedly drank a lot the night of the welfare check, causing the hotel staff to cut him off.

Just a few weeks ago, Garcia tested positive for a banned substance after winning the highly publicized fight with Devin Haney. He also admitted he was "high as f**k" during the fight.

Garcia has made headlines over the past few months for his increasingly concerning behavior on social media. In a series of concerning tweets, Instagram Stories, and videos, the boxer faked his own murder. Although he addressed it afterward and said he was being "taken advantage of," he eventually alleged that it was all planned.