Addiction

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Split image. Left: Spencer Pratt in a light gray suit speaks in an interview setting. Right: Daveigh Chase, circa 2012, in a black dress poses in front of an event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'

The 35-year-old actress died on June 16 of AIDS and addiction and chronic polysubstance use.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
Bam Margera with facial tattoos and a beard smiles at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Bam Margera on Embracing Sobriety After Drug and Alcohol Abuse 'Destroyed' His Body

The 'Viva La Bam' and 'Jackass' alum, now sober, looks back on the moments of revelation that led to him making major changes in his life.

Trace William Cowen18 days ago
Steve-O giving thumbs up, wearing a checkered jacket and red glasses, in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Pop Culture

Steve-O Says He Went '431 Days Without Blowing a Load' After Sex Addiction Treatment

This lengthy bout of sexlessness, per the 'Jackass' franchise star, led to a particularly productive period for him professionally.

Trace William Cowen25 days ago
Soulja Boy wearing sunglasses and a white and black shirt, smiling on stage with colorful lights in the background.
Music

Soulja Boy Tells Fans He's 'Gotta Kick the Cup' After Lean Relapse: 'I Can't Pour No More'

"Every time I pour up, I get in my feelings," Soulja tells fans.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro visits SiriusXM Studios on April 21, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gets Candid About Depression After Viral Video Caused Concern

In posts shared on his Instagram Stories, the "Jersey Shore' star revealed that he has high-functioning depression.

Joe Price75 days ago
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Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Says He Doesn’t Remember Early Career Because He Was ‘Such a Drug Addict’

The comedian struggled with addictions to ketamine, acid, weed, and pills.

tara mahadevan86 days ago
Zendaya with curly hair wearing a light blue blazer, looking displeased.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Trailer: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and More Return for Long-Awaited New Season

Zendaya's character, Rue, is seen being questioned about a trip to Mexico in the latest look at the HBO hit's upcoming third season.

Trace William Cowen110 days ago
Smartphone displaying the Meta logo, with blurred Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp icons in the background.
Pop Culture

Meta and YouTube Ordered to Pay $6 Million in Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

A Los Angeles jury awarded $6,000,000 to the plaintiff in a case that could reshape how tech platforms are held accountable.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance113 days ago
Amy Winehouse with a beehive hairstyle and tattoos sits closely with Blake Fielder in a hat and white shirt, outdoors.
Music

Amy Winehouse Death: Ex-Husband Disputes Assumption He's to Blame, Says Singer 'Did What She Wanted'

Blake Fielder, the singer's former husband and a key inspiration behind 'Back to Black,' reflects with candor in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen122 days ago
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Jools Lebron with long, wavy peach hair and sparkly attire poses against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Jools Lebron Says the 'Very Demure' Meme 'Ruined' Her Life and Led to Drug Addiction

The 32-year-old influencer achieved viral success overnight after she shared a video in which she coined the phrase, "Very demure, very mindful."

Joe Price123 days ago
Mary Cosby Not Shooting New 'Real Housewies' Season Amid Son's Death
Pop Culture

Mary Cosby Not Filming ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ After Son’s Death

Bravo has resumed filming the next season of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,' but Mary Cosby is not participating following the death of her 23-year-old son.

Bernadette Giacomazzo135 days ago
Singer Billy Idol performs onstage during the Above Ground 4 concert benefiting Musicares at The Fonda Theatre on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Billy Idol Says He Smoked Crack to Kick Heroin Habit: 'I'm Glad I Got Away'

The English musician nearly had a fatal heroin overdose in 1984 but turned to another drug to kick the habit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams135 days ago
Two men are pictured. Chet Hanks on the left in a black suit, and Shia LaBeouf the right with a mustache, wearing a beige shirt and giving a thumbs up.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Details His Journey With Sobriety, Shows Love to Shia LaBeouf: 'I F*cking Get It'

Chet Hanks has shared a video detailing his journey with sobriety amid Shia LaBeouf’s apparent alcoholism relapse in New Orleans.

Joe Price137 days ago
'Real Housewives' Star Dorinda Medley Muses That Robert Cosby Jr. Was 'Possessed' by Addiction
Pop Culture

'Real Housewives' Star Dorinda Medley Says Robert Cosby Jr. Was 'Possessed' by Addiction

The 'Real Housewives' star opened up on her SiriusXM show about Mary Cosby’s grief, Robert Jr.’s legal troubles, and the brutal grip of addiction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
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Lamar Odom, former NBA player, smiling at an event, wearing a light blue jacket with a white shirt, in front of a branded backdrop.
Sports

Lamar Odom Says Drug Addiction Kept Him From Hall of Fame Career: ‘I Had Some Great Cocaine Summers’

The former Lakers star said cocaine use prevented him from reaching his full potential.

Mark Elibert142 days ago
A male model in black underwear.
Pop Culture

Woman Goes Viral for Sniffing Dad's Underwear — See Best Reactions

People are convinced the 'My Strange Addiction' guest is lying.

Trey Alston154 days ago
Joe Budden wearing a black shirt and a NY cap, sitting on a pink couch. The background features colorful graffiti art.
Music

Joe Budden Admits He Carried 40 Percs Daily at the Height of His Addiction

The rapper turned podcaster talked about his near-fatal addiction and the struggle to quit.

Alex Ocho163 days ago

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