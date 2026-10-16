'Obsession' Director Curry Barker's Next Movie Is 'Even Better,' According to Seth Rogen

As Obsession looks to pick up key nominations this awards season, Seth Rogen is letting the world know that he’s already seen director Curry Barker’s next feature, and it’s “even better” than his mainstream breakout hit.

In a recent piece for TIME magazine as part of the publication’s 2026 TIME100 Next lineup, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner reflected on his first time seeing Obsession, which ultimately became one of the biggest horror movies of all time, thus making star Inde Navarrette a household name who hasn’t left headlines since. Expectedly, the film’s success has also made Navarrette’s character, Nikki, a go-to costume pick for the 2026 Halloween season.

“I’ve seen Curry’s next film, Anything But Ghosts—and for those of you who, like me, are uncomfortable with this amount of talent in a person so young, I have bad news ... it’s even better, and, to add insult to injury, he’s just as good an actor as he is a director,” Rogen teased of what’s next for the Alabama-born filmmaker.

Anything But Ghosts was recently confirmed to be hitting theaters next May in a statement shared with Complex by a Focus Features rep. Barker directs and stars in the horror-comedy alongside Obsession alum Cooper Tomlinson, with whom he also wrote the screenplay.

Longtime followers of Barker’s work will note that he and Tomlinson have a lengthy shared history that includes numerous YouTube sketches and short films. The two also starred together in the Barker-helmed Milk & Serial, released in 2024.