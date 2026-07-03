Inde Navarrette

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Latest Stories

Obsession
Pop Culture

21 'Obsession' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Be careful what you wish for!

Kevin Wong14 days ago
Inde Navarrette in a white outfit poses on the red carpet at the "Jackass: Best and Last" event with a skull and crutches logo behind her.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Wants to Work With Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler After 'Obsession' Acclaim

The 25-year-old breakout star of Curry Barker’s history-making hit would also like to work with Matt Damon.

Trace William Cowen22 days ago
Inde Navarrette with long brown hair, wearing a gray blazer and black top, leans on a table, looking directly at the camera.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette on Struggling to Book Roles After Filming ‘Obsession': 'Nothing Was Sticking'

The 25-year-old actress opened up about the career dry spell that followed the horror film, plus the self-built PC she used to keep the lights on.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Inde Navarrette attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Focus Features' "Obsession" at Hollywood Legion Theater on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Big Sean attends as Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves hosts a celebrity dinner following the USA vs. Paraguay soccer match at Alba on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Says She Had Boyfriend Read Congratulatory DM From Big Sean

“I'm a huge fan, and I have been since middle school.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago

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