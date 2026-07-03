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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
21 'Obsession' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Be careful what you wish for!
Kevin Wong14 days ago
Pop Culture
Inde Navarrette Wants to Work With Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler After 'Obsession' Acclaim
The 25-year-old breakout star of Curry Barker’s history-making hit would also like to work with Matt Damon.
Trace William Cowen22 days ago
Pop Culture
Inde Navarrette on Struggling to Book Roles After Filming ‘Obsession': 'Nothing Was Sticking'
The 25-year-old actress opened up about the career dry spell that followed the horror film, plus the self-built PC she used to keep the lights on.
Alex Ocho23 days ago
Pop Culture
Inde Navarrette Says She Had Boyfriend Read Congratulatory DM From Big Sean
“I'm a huge fan, and I have been since middle school.”
Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago