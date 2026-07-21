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Christopher Nolan Talks Potential Horror Film, Says 'Obsession' Movie 'Works Like a Motherf*cker'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said 'The Odyssey' only increased his interest in the horror genre, explaining that he's still searching for the right story and citing 'Obsession' as an example of horror done right.

Christopher Nolan in a beige suit with a striped tie stands on a red carpet with a dark background.
(Photo by Aalok Soni/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan hasn't directed a full-fledged horror movie yet, but the Oscar-winning filmmaker says the genre remains very much on his radar.

While discussing The Odyssey in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan was asked about longtime fan requests for him to make a horror film. The director noted that audiences may already find elements of horror in his latest project, which explores several horror subgenres throughout its story.

"They don't need to beg me to tell a horror story anymore. Just buy a ticket," Nolan said with a laugh.

Even so, the filmmaker made it clear that The Odyssey hasn't satisfied his interest in the genre.

"It very much whets my appetite for more," he said.

Nolan explained that he believes horror requires a unique approach compared to other genres, arguing that the foundation of any successful horror film begins with a compelling concept rather than technical execution.

"I've always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully from a conceptual point of view," Nolan said. "In other words, you have to have an amazing idea."

To illustrate his point, Nolan pointed to Curry Barker's 2026 horror hit Obsession, praising the film's central premise as the driving force behind its success.

"That's an amazing idea," he said. "That movie works like a motherfucker."

For Nolan, the appeal of making a horror film isn't rooted in experimenting with visual effects or filmmaking techniques. Instead, he said the deciding factor is finding the right story.

"It's not about the technical side. It's not about what technical itches I would have to scratch," Nolan explained. "It's about story. So I'm always looking."

Although Nolan has built his career directing acclaimed science fiction, war dramas and psychological thrillers, fans have long speculated about what his take on a traditional horror film might look like. His latest comments suggest the possibility remains open if the right idea comes along.

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