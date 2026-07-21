Christopher Nolan Talks Potential Horror Film, Says 'Obsession' Movie 'Works Like a Motherf*cker'

Christopher Nolan hasn't directed a full-fledged horror movie yet, but the Oscar-winning filmmaker says the genre remains very much on his radar.

While discussing The Odyssey in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan was asked about longtime fan requests for him to make a horror film. The director noted that audiences may already find elements of horror in his latest project, which explores several horror subgenres throughout its story.

"They don't need to beg me to tell a horror story anymore. Just buy a ticket," Nolan said with a laugh.

Even so, the filmmaker made it clear that The Odyssey hasn't satisfied his interest in the genre.

"It very much whets my appetite for more," he said.