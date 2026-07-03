Featured
From groundbreaking dramas to bingeworthy comedies, these are the shows that defined television this yearMarc Griffin
Whether you're lighting up or just vibing on the couch, these 4/20-friendly films—ranging from hilarious stoner comedies to brain-melting cult classics—are perfect for celebrating the high holiday.Brent Eickhoff
A cannabis collaboration candle, modern golf gear alternatives, and more are featured in this week's roundup.Complex
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg sat down to talk about ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia,’ sequels, superheroes, their inseparable bond, and more.Jacob Kramer