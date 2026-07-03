Seth Rogen

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Seth Rogen in a suit and tie on the left, and Anne Hathaway in a stylish gray outfit with sunglasses on the right.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Confirms Anne Hathaway Exited ‘Knocked Up’ Over Graphic Childbirth Scene

The role ultimately went to Katherine Heigl.

Joe Price14 days ago
Jason Segel and Seth Rogen pose backstage during the 2015 TV Land Awards.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Recalls Disastrous Audition for Cheddar Bob in '8 Mile' With Jason Segel

Seth Rogen detailed on 'The A24 Podcast' how he and Segel went through the “craziest audition of my life.”

Jose Martinez14 days ago
(L-R) Seth Rogen and Pharrell Williams.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Recalls Pharrell Confronting Him Over Alleged 'Lion King' Song 'Frustration'

The actor previously claimed that Williams was frustrated at his singing in the 2019 remake of the Disney classic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago
Seth Rogen Has 'No Plans' to Work with James Franco Following Sexual Assault Allegations
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen is Done with James Franco: 'I Haven't Talked to Him in a Long Time'

The longtime comedy partners haven’t spoken in years. Inside the fallout from Franco’s sexual misconduct scandal and why Rogen is drawing a hard line now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
(L-R) Kanye West, Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen.
Music

Kanye West Comeback Mocked by Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen: 'F*ck That Guy'

The two comedians took aim at Ye during a live Netflix event in Los Angeles.

Will Lavin70 days ago
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Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen88 days ago
Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Addresses How ‘The Studio’ Will Handle Catherine O’Hara’s Death in Season 2

‘We are not ignoring it,’ Rogen said when discussing the show’s second season.

Holly Riordan102 days ago
Catherine O'Hara
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen, and More React to Catherine O'Hara's Death

News of O'Hara's death was confirmed on Friday. She was 71 years old.

tara mahadevan168 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Seth Rogen, winner for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Award for "The Studio," speaks onstage during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson Says That Seeing Seth Rogen, Who Starred in TV Show About Her Sex Tape, Felt ‘Yucky

Rogen co-starred in and executive produced thef 2022 miniseries 'Pam & Tommy.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
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Golden Globes backdrop with a wall of pink roses and a golden trophy statue on the right.
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Winners: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, 'Sinners,' and More

'Marty Supreme' star Timothée Chalamet took home his first Golden Globe on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen186 days ago
Seth Rogen with glasses and a beard is wearing a suit and tie, standing against a light blue background with white letters.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Broke Both of His 'High Times' Stoner of the Year Trophies by 'Smoking From Them'

The star and co-creator of 'The Studio' looks back on his pre-Emmys awards glory.

Trace William Cowen283 days ago
Seth Rogen Enters the Home Fragrance Space with Houseplant's New Partnership with Ripple+
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Enters the Home Fragrance Space With Houseplant's New Partnership With Ripple+

Rogen is expanding his rolling papers empire into a new space.

Bernadette Giacomazzo301 days ago
A large, golden Emmy Award statue surrounded by decorative glowing lights, set against a dark background.
Pop Culture

2025 Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: 'The Studio,' 'Severance,' and More

'Severance' and 'The Studio' were poised for possible sweeps as stars entered Sunday night's ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Trace William Cowen305 days ago
Seth Rogen with glasses and a beard, wearing a gray suit and tie, stands in front of a blurred background.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Talks Difficulties of Navigating Weed Industry, Says 'Money' Is Behind Political Pushback

The Houseplant co-founder says it's "very difficult" to navigate the American weed industry.

Trace William Cowen311 days ago
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Seth Rogen in a beige suit and glasses at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation event, standing against a red background with the foundation's logo.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Occasionally Smokes Weed With Fans if the Moment Feels 'Special'

Seth Rogen revealed smoking weed with fans if the moment feels special is an “awesome” experience.

Mark Elibert327 days ago
Rose Byrne in a white T-shirt on a talk show, and Snoop Dogg in sunglasses holding a dog, wearing a Death Row Records shirt.
Pop Culture

Rose Byrne Says She Was 'Too Scared' to Smoke the 'Biggest Blunt' Snoop Dogg Gifted Her

The pair worked together on the 2005 Danny Green-directed drama, 'The Tenants.'

Joe Price338 days ago

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