Here's When Curry Barker's 'Obsession' Follow-Up Is Dropping

Obsession director Curry Barker has his next project on the calendar, and it’ll find him once again working with a familiar face from the breakout horror superhit.

This week, Focus Features and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster announced that Anything But Ghosts, directed by and co-starring the Alabama-born filmmaker, has been slated for a May 7, 2027 theatrical release in the U.S. Barker is joined in the cast by longtime collaborator Cooper Tomlinson, with the two playing a duo described in press notes as “wannabe ghosthunters” who end up “in over their heads” as things “spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control.”

Barker and Tomlinson also co-wrote the film, which counts Aaron Paul and Bryce Dallas Howard among its additional stars.