Here's When Curry Barker's 'Obsession' Follow-Up Is Dropping

Obsession director Curry Barker has his next project on the calendar, and it’ll find him once again working with a familiar face from the breakout horror superhit.
This week, Focus Features and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster announced that Anything But Ghosts, directed by and co-starring the Alabama-born filmmaker, has been slated for a May 7, 2027 theatrical release in the U.S. Barker is joined in the cast by longtime collaborator Cooper Tomlinson, with the two playing a duo described in press notes as “wannabe ghosthunters” who end up “in over their heads” as things “spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control.”
Barker and Tomlinson also co-wrote the film, which counts Aaron Paul and Bryce Dallas Howard among its additional stars.
Obsession, led by Inde Navarrette, took in more than $519 million at the global box office, thus sending Barker and company into the stratosphere. Barker, 27, next has a Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot on the horizon with A24.