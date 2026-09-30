Pop Culture

Here's When Curry Barker's 'Obsession' Follow-Up Is Dropping

'Anything But Ghosts' is coming sooner than you think.

Curry Barker wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket sits at a table, posing for a photo.
Image via Getty/Gareth Cattermole/IMDb

Obsession director Curry Barker has his next project on the calendar, and it’ll find him once again working with a familiar face from the breakout horror superhit.

This week, Focus Features and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster announced that Anything But Ghosts, directed by and co-starring the Alabama-born filmmaker, has been slated for a May 7, 2027 theatrical release in the U.S. Barker is joined in the cast by longtime collaborator Cooper Tomlinson, with the two playing a duo described in press notes as “wannabe ghosthunters” who end up “in over their heads” as things “spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control.”

Barker and Tomlinson also co-wrote the film, which counts Aaron Paul and Bryce Dallas Howard among its additional stars.

Obsession, led by Inde Navarrette, took in more than $519 million at the global box office, thus sending Barker and company into the stratosphere. Barker, 27, next has a Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot on the horizon with A24.

Related Stories

Split image: Left shows Tony Hawk in a blue polo, smiling and making a peace sign. Right shows Curry Barker in a black suit and sunglasses at a red carpet event.
Music

Tony Hawk, ‘Obsession' Director Curry Barker Star in Weezer's Nostalgia-Mocking "C.E.O." Video

The subversive ‘Gold Album’ visual also features Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Giovanni Ribisi, among others.

Trace William Cowen56 days ago
'Michael' Sequel Gets Production and Casting Update
Pop Culture

The Michael Jackson Biopic Sequel May Be Coming Sooner Than Expected

Lionsgate eyes a 2027–2028 release window as it mines unused musical numbers, weighs casting, and chases an even bigger Michael Jackson box office run.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Christopher Nolan in a beige suit with a striped tie stands on a red carpet with a dark background.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Talks Potential Horror Film, Says 'Obsession' Movie 'Works Like a Motherf*cker'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said 'The Odyssey' only increased his interest in the horror genre, explaining that he's still searching for the right story and citing 'Obsession' as an example of horror done right.

Mark Elibert71 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz
2
Pop CulturePete Davidson Looks Back at His Relationship With Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m One of the Survivors’
3
MusicOutKast and Waffle House Announce New Collaboration
4
SportsSavannah James' Best Friend on Why She Doesn't Fly First Class With Her, Will Sit in Cheaper Seat
5
Pop CultureWatch Tom Cruise's Epic Dance Through the  'Jennifer Hudson Show' Spirit Tunnel
6
StyleTeen Reseller Says He Moves $20 Million in Chrome Hearts a Year

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App