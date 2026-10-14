Inde Navarrette ‘Totally Open’ to ‘Obsession’ Sequel: ‘Are You Kidding Me?'

Inde Navarrette said she would be open to reprise her role as Nikki in a potential Obsession sequel.

The actress sat down with The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg in a recent installment of Awards Chatter, taped live at Chapman University. In the interview below, Feinberg asked Navarrette if she’d be up for a sequel to the blockbuster Curry Barker-directed movie.

“I would totally be open to doing a sequel,” she said. “Are you kidding me? Who am I to say no?”

On the continuation of Nikki’s story after the end of Obsession, Navarette hypothesized a “non-pretty answer” that the character is “starting a grief process.”

“I think that when things happen that are completely out of our control, like losing a loved one, losing a parent, losing autonomy, having an experience that wasn’t your fault, it’s very difficult to understand,” she said.