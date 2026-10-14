Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette ‘Totally Open’ to ‘Obsession’ Sequel: ‘Are You Kidding Me?'

The actress said she would be open to reprise her role as Nikki in a potential sequel to the Curry Barker-directed hit.

Inde Navarrette at the Christian Dior fashion show as a part of RTW Spring/Summer 2027 fashion week held at Bassin de l'Octogone on September 29, 2026 in Paris, France.
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Inde Navarrette said she is “totally” open to reprising the role of Nikki in a possible Obsession sequel.
  • Navarrette believes Nikki would begin processing grief after the original film’s ending.
  • The Curry Barker-directed film reportedly earned $522 million worldwide on a budget of no more than $1 million.

Inde Navarrette said she would be open to reprise her role as Nikki in a potential Obsession sequel.

The actress sat down with The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg in a recent installment of Awards Chatter, taped live at Chapman University. In the interview below, Feinberg asked Navarrette if she’d be up for a sequel to the blockbuster Curry Barker-directed movie.

“I would totally be open to doing a sequel,” she said. “Are you kidding me? Who am I to say no?”

On the continuation of Nikki’s story after the end of Obsession, Navarette hypothesized a “non-pretty answer” that the character is “starting a grief process.”

“I think that when things happen that are completely out of our control, like losing a loved one, losing a parent, losing autonomy, having an experience that wasn’t your fault, it’s very difficult to understand,” she said.

Released theatrically in May, Obsession scored $522 million at the box office globally against an independent movie budget of $1 million maximum. Before we possibly get a second installment of Obsession, Navarette has her schedule filled with a 2028 X-Men movie and action film Invertigo, scheduled to release next year. In X-Men, the actress will make her Marvel debut as Rogue, which was revealed during D23 in August.

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