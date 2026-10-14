Inde Navarrette ‘Totally Open’ to ‘Obsession’ Sequel: ‘Are You Kidding Me?'

Key Takeaways
- Inde Navarrette said she is “totally” open to reprising the role of Nikki in a possible Obsession sequel.
- Navarrette believes Nikki would begin processing grief after the original film’s ending.
- The Curry Barker-directed film reportedly earned $522 million worldwide on a budget of no more than $1 million.
Inde Navarrette said she would be open to reprise her role as Nikki in a potential Obsession sequel.
The actress sat down with The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg in a recent installment of Awards Chatter, taped live at Chapman University. In the interview below, Feinberg asked Navarrette if she’d be up for a sequel to the blockbuster Curry Barker-directed movie.
“I would totally be open to doing a sequel,” she said. “Are you kidding me? Who am I to say no?”
On the continuation of Nikki’s story after the end of Obsession, Navarette hypothesized a “non-pretty answer” that the character is “starting a grief process.”
“I think that when things happen that are completely out of our control, like losing a loved one, losing a parent, losing autonomy, having an experience that wasn’t your fault, it’s very difficult to understand,” she said.
Released theatrically in May, Obsession scored $522 million at the box office globally against an independent movie budget of $1 million maximum. Before we possibly get a second installment of Obsession, Navarette has her schedule filled with a 2028 X-Men movie and action film Invertigo, scheduled to release next year. In X-Men, the actress will make her Marvel debut as Rogue, which was revealed during D23 in August.