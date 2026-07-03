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Why Was 'Landman' Snubbed at the Emmys Again?
Pop Culture

Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' is a Hit—So Why Did It Get No Emmy Love This Year?

With Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott, and big ratings, how did Taylor Sheridan’s oil drama still miss every major Emmy category—again?

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Diddy 'Should' Get Emmy If 'Reckoning' Doc Wins

'The Breakfast Club' host has shared some strong opinions about the 50 Cent-produced docuseries.

Jose Martinez9 days ago
Could 'Landman' Finally Be Nominated for an Emmy?
Pop Culture

Can Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Finally Break Through at the Emmys?

Billy Bob Thornton, record-breaking ratings, and a snubbed TV empire: is this finally the year Emmy voters take 'Landman' seriously?

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Seth Rogen with glasses and a beard is wearing a suit and tie, standing against a light blue background with white letters.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Broke Both of His 'High Times' Stoner of the Year Trophies by 'Smoking From Them'

The star and co-creator of 'The Studio' looks back on his pre-Emmys awards glory.

Trace William Cowen284 days ago
Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife, Linda, Claims The Emmys 'Snubbed' The WWE Star Over 'Politics'
Sports

Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife Linda Claims the Emmys ‘Snubbed’ Him Over Politics

The late WWE star’s former wife claims the prestigious awards show snubbed her ex-husband because he was a conservative.

Bernadette Giacomazzo304 days ago
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Tony Todd with Fatima attends the world premiere of "24: Redemption."
Pop Culture

Tony Todd’s Widow Calls Out Emmys for Leaving Actor Out of ‘In Memoriam’

The late actor was also snubbed from the "In Memoriam" segment at this year's Oscars.

Jose Martinez306 days ago
X
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Playfully Snoops on Martin Short Texting Meryl Streep

Gomez pried on her 'Only Murders In the Building' costar at the 2025 Emmys.

Jaelani Turner-Williams306 days ago
Sofía Vergara smiling, wearing a black lace dress, with long wavy hair, at an event.
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Reveals the Medical Scare That Caused Her to Miss the Emmys

Sofia Vergara wound up in the emergency room instead of at the 2025 Emmys.

Helen Storms306 days ago
Tramell Tillman, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series award for “Severance”, poses in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

‘Severance’ Star Tramell Tillman Reflects on Historic Emmy Win: 'I Hope I'm Not the Only'

The 'Severance' actor made history as the first Black and gay man to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Alex Gonzalez306 days ago
Hannah Einbinder accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Hacks" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Pop Culture

Hannah Einbinder Says ‘Free Palestine,’ ‘F*ck ICE’ After Winning Emmy for ‘Hacks'

In an interview backstage, Einbeinder said she feels the need to speak up as a Jewish woman.

Joe Price307 days ago
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Britt Lower in an orange dress holds a note saying "LET ME OUT" while speaking at a microphone.
Pop Culture

'Severance' Star Britt Lower Had 'LET ME OUT' Written on Back of Emmys Speech

For her first-ever Emmy win, Britt Lower gives 'Severance' fans something to chew on.

Trace William Cowen307 days ago
drake-kendrick-tina
Pop Culture

Tina Fey Cracks Pickleball Joke About Kendrick Lamar, Drake During Emmy Awards

Kendrick Lamar was nominated for a Best Variety Special Emmy, which he lost to 'Saturday Night Live.'

danbarna307 days ago
A large, golden Emmy Award statue surrounded by decorative glowing lights, set against a dark background.
Pop Culture

2025 Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: 'The Studio,' 'Severance,' and More

'Severance' and 'The Studio' were poised for possible sweeps as stars entered Sunday night's ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Trace William Cowen307 days ago
Beyoncé wins the award for Best Country Album at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
Music

Emmys Producer Teases Possible Beyoncé Appearance Ahead of Ceremony

The Grammy winner is nominated for her 'Beyoncé Bowl' performance during last year's NFL Christmas Gameday.

Alex Gonzalez309 days ago
Anthony Mackie
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Dubs Himself ‘White Dude Legend,’ Says He Made His White Co-Stars ‘Famous’

The Marvel actor has often been snubbed by awards shows, while his white co-stars landed nominations.

tara mahadevan358 days ago
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Emmy Awards nominations graphic with a golden Emmy statue on a dark background with colorful light bursts.
Pop Culture

2025 Emmy Nominations: What to Know, From Beyoncé to 'Severance'

Will ‘Severance,’ ‘Hacks,’ and ‘The Studio’ bag wins this time around?

Trace William Cowen368 days ago
Quinta Brunson at the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Suggests 'Some Thought' Be Given to Emmys Comedy Categories: 'People Are Confused'

'Abbott Elementary' didn't take home a single comedy award despite earning nine nominations at the 2024 Emmys.

Jaelani Turner-Williams646 days ago

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