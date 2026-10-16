Sneakers

Every 'Halloween' Nike Basketball Sneaker Releasing in 2026

From the LeBron 24 to the Ja 4, here's what to know about Nike's 2026 'Halloween' collection.

Nike Ja 4
Here's every 'Halloween' Nike Basketball shoe releasing in 2026. Via Complex

Nike Basketball is going all in for Halloween this year by releasing a massive collection of colorways that include in-line models and signature sneakers.

The Swoosh’s full 2026 “Halloween” basketball range has just been unveiled and it features the current signature models for A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Sabrina Ionescu.

The collection also includes pairs for Cade Cunningham and Victor Wembanyama, who are represented on the ST Charge and GT Cut 4, respectively. Each pair also comes with a Halloween mask inspired by each of the players represented in the set.

In addition to the sneakers, this “Halloween” Nike Basketball range includes graphic T-shirts and Standard Issue hoodies.

The “Halloween” Nike Basketball collection releases starting on Oct. 23 at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball stockists.

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Nike A’Two ‘Potion No. 22’

Price: $155
What to Know: As suggested by the colorway, A’ja Wilson’s A’Two is inspired by the potions associated with Halloween. The sneaker features a mismatched color scheme from the left shoe to the right.

Nike Caitlin 1 ‘Jinx’

Price: $150
What to Know: Caitlin Clark’s Nike Caitlin 1 for this collection keeps it simple with a traditional Halloween-themed black and mint green color scheme throughout the silhouette.

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Book 2 ‘Scary Chapter’

Price: $155
What to Know: For the Book 2, the model gets updated with a Frankenstein-esque design, which is prominent in the stitching pattern that runs across the forefoot. There’s also updated “Book” branding on the tongue.

Nike Freak 8 ‘Trick Question’

Price: $130
What to Know: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Freak 8 for this “Halloween” collection is dressed in a vibrant green color blocking and offset by purple shoelaces and gold Swoosh logos on the sides.

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Nike Ja 4 ‘Zombie’

Price: $140
What to Know: Ja Morant’s “Zombie” Ja 4 is directly inspired by a zombie, as evidenced by the graphics that cover the entirety of the upper. Breaking up the look is a red reverse Swoosh toward the heel.

Nike KD 19 ‘Slim Reaper’

Price: $170
What to Know: Easily the most vibrant colorway in this range is Kevin Durant’s KD 19. Dubbed “Slim Reaper,” the style pays homage to KD’s nickname combined with a graphic of a grim reaper.

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Nike LeBron 24 ‘Storm Drain’

Price: $200
What to Know: LeBron James’ new LeBron 24 signature model will be available as part of this year’s “Halloween” collection. This “Storm Drain” colorway features a simple grey-based upper and contrasted by red fuzzy shoelaces.

Nike Sabrina 4 ‘Count Ionescu’

Price: $140
What to Know: Sabrina Ionescu’s Sabrina 4 for this Halloween collection is inspired by Dracula. The sneaker features a subtle black and red color scheme along with bat graphics and fangs at the forefoot.

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Nike G.T. Cut 4 ‘Halloween’

Price: $210
What to Know: Victor Wembayama’s G.T. Cut 4 PE for this Halloween range is equipped with a two-tone green color scheme with circle graphics throughout the molded upper.

Nike S.T. Charge Cade Cunningham

Price: $145
What to Know: Rounding out the lineup is Cade Cunningham’s S.T. Charge PE, which features a fall-ready brown makeup. Cunningham’s signature logo is on the tongue and additional Halloween details appear on the heel’s pull tab.

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