Every 'Halloween' Nike Basketball Sneaker Releasing in 2026

Nike Basketball is going all in for Halloween this year by releasing a massive collection of colorways that include in-line models and signature sneakers.

The Swoosh’s full 2026 “Halloween” basketball range has just been unveiled and it features the current signature models for A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Sabrina Ionescu.

The collection also includes pairs for Cade Cunningham and Victor Wembanyama, who are represented on the ST Charge and GT Cut 4, respectively. Each pair also comes with a Halloween mask inspired by each of the players represented in the set.

In addition to the sneakers, this “Halloween” Nike Basketball range includes graphic T-shirts and Standard Issue hoodies.

The “Halloween” Nike Basketball collection releases starting on Oct. 23 at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball stockists.