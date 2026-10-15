Kid Rock Says Reaction to Eminem Joining Him for New Song Is 'Confirming the Problem to Us'

Yes, Eminem and Kid Rock, both closely tied to the Detroit area, have a new song on the way. But there’s a good bit more to the story than that, and not just for the obvious reasons. First came word that Em would be joining Rock on a track titled “7 Sins,” leading many Slim Shady fans to react with outright disbelief. Despite speculation among some that the news could have been the work of a nefarious fabricator, Complex later confirmed the news as wholly legit through a rep from Em’s camp. The confusion, of course, stems from the glaringly apparent fact that Em and Rock, to say the absolute least, do not see eye to eye on where the U.S. is headed. Rock, for example, was spotted as recently as this month stumping for Trump in Tennessee ahead of midterm elections, while Em has been a vocal critic of the MAGA infrastructure at large.

As it turns out, Em will actually not be appearing on “7 Sins” after all. On Wednesday (Oct. 14), Rock informed fans of a down-to-the-wire change: Lil Wayne would appear on “7 Sins,” with Em moved to a different track, “Heal My Faith.” Both songs will appear on Rock’s new album Halfway to Jesus, out Oct. 17. Brian McCollum, writing for Detroit Free Press, has now shared some insight into the fourth-quarter tweaks behind both “7 Sins” and “Heal My Faith.” Rock is also quoted in the resulting piece, seen in full here, as reiterating what he’s billed as a mutual intention behind the Em collaboration.