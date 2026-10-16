ASAP Rocky's "Shroom Clouds" Gets Official Release Ahead of 'Disc 2'

ASAP Rocky is seeing “mushroom clouds in the sky” again. Friday (Oct. 16), the aptly named “Shroom Clouds,” first previewed roughly half a decade ago, got an official release thanks to the impending rollout of the Don’t Be Dumb-expanding Disc 2. In a recent conversation with Antonio Johri for Complex, Rocky, who landed atop the Billboard 200 with the original album’s release back in January, offered some insight into the thought process behind doubling down with Disc 2.

Tracks that should be familiar to fans despite never finding a home on an actual album, like “Sundress” or “Babushka Boi” for example, will be featured on the project, as will “a couple of new singles that people probably never heard.” We don’t yet have a confirmed drop date for Disc 2, but the arrival of “Shroom Clouds” underscores Rocky’s recent tease of its imminence.

Hear “Shroom Clouds,” featuring reggie and Jeremih, below.