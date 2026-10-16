Music

ASAP Rocky's "Shroom Clouds" Gets Official Release Ahead of 'Disc 2'

'Disc 2,' an expansion of Rocky's chart-topping 'Don't Be Dumb,' is expected soon.

ASAP Rocky in a white outfit and mask kneels on stage, holding a megaphone, with an audience in the background.
Image via Getty/Siegfried Anthony/Billboard

ASAP Rocky is seeing “mushroom clouds in the sky” again.

Friday (Oct. 16), the aptly named “Shroom Clouds,” first previewed roughly half a decade ago, got an official release thanks to the impending rollout of the Don’t Be Dumb-expanding Disc 2.

In a recent conversation with Antonio Johri for Complex, Rocky, who landed atop the Billboard 200 with the original album’s release back in January, offered some insight into the thought process behind doubling down with Disc 2.

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Shop A$AP Rocky

Tracks that should be familiar to fans despite never finding a home on an actual album, like “Sundress” or “Babushka Boi” for example, will be featured on the project, as will “a couple of new singles that people probably never heard.”

We don’t yet have a confirmed drop date for Disc 2, but the arrival of “Shroom Clouds” underscores Rocky’s recent tease of its imminence.

Hear “Shroom Clouds,” featuring reggie and Jeremih, below.

Don’t Be Dumb stood as Rocky’s first album in nearly eight years when it finally arrived in January. The well-received project, boasting cover art by Tim Burton, has since been ranked by Complex as one of the best rap albums of 2026 so far.

There’s a very good chance it scores some Grammy nominations come November.

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