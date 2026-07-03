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From Spider-Man co-stars to marriage, here's how Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship unfolded.Khal
Complex weighs in on everything that went down at the 2024 Golden Globes, from host Jo Koy to 'Barbie' getting snubbed.Karla Rodriguez
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Pop Culture
Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Pokes Fun at Oscars Slap, Rihanna Laughs at Joke About New Album
With their return to the broadcast arena on Tuesday night, the Golden Globes provided no shortage of top-tier watercooler moments, The Slap jokes included.Trace William Cowen