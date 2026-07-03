Golden Globes

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Teyana Taylor attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Begging' for 'One Battle After Another' Sequel

The Golden Globe winner says she's been involved in "conversations" about a potential sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams135 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Teyana Taylor attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Wears See-Through Lace Schiaparelli At Paris Fashion Week

The Golden Globe winner turned heads at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture presentation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams172 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Refuses to 'Rat' Out 'Friend' in Viral Golden Globes Clip

The 'One Battle After Another' star's "K-Pop" moment at the award show has had fans speculating for weeks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams176 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Accused of Red Carpet 'Rudeness,' But Cole Walliser Has a Different Take
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Being ‘Rude’ on Red Carpet — Glambot Director Pushes Back

Cole Walliser weighs in on Jennifer Lopez’s viral Glambot clip after viewers criticized her red carpet behavior.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Seth Rogen, winner for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Award for "The Studio," speaks onstage during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson Says That Seeing Seth Rogen, Who Starred in TV Show About Her Sex Tape, Felt ‘Yucky

Rogen co-starred in and executive produced thef 2022 miniseries 'Pam & Tommy.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
Advertisement
Teyana Taylor with short black hair in a black dress, and Beyoncé with long blonde hair in a sparkly dress, both smiling.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor on Getting Flowers From Beyoncé After Globes Win: ‘I Love Making Her Proud'

The 'Cowboy Carter' artist sent roses and a personalized note to Taylor after winning a Globe for her role in 'One Battle After Another.'

Alex Ocho184 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Chat at Golden Globes Sparks Lip-Readers' Theories About K-Pop

Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly discussed K-pop during a viral Golden Globes interaction.

tara mahadevan186 days ago
Mark Ruffalo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. WASHINGTON,DC - JANUARY 9:U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Calls Donald Trump a ‘Pedophile’ at the Golden Globes

The actor didn't mince words about the commander in chief while attending the Golden Globes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams186 days ago
Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz Fuel Dating Rumors After Joint Golden Globes Appearance
Pop Culture

Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz Fuel Dating Rumors After Joint Golden Globes Appearance

Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz's friendship dates back nearly two decades, leading to renewed speculation after their Golden Globes outing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Ariana Grande, Odessa A'zion at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Wears 'ICE Out' Pin at 2026 Golden Globes

The singer's message comes after the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Trace William Cowen186 days ago
Advertisement
Golden Globes
Pop Culture

Watch Michael B. Jordan’s Mom React to Nikki Glaser’s Masturbation Joke About Her Son

The actor's mother, Donna Jordan, was visibly uncomfortable at Glaser's risqué joke about her son.

Jaelani Turner-Williams186 days ago
Wanda Sykes at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, and Bill Maher reacting to a joke about him.
Pop Culture

Wanda Sykes Hilariously Roasted an Unimpressed Bill Maher at Golden Globes

At the Golden Globes, Wanda Sykes joked that she would "love a little less" Bill Maher.

Joe Price186 days ago
Colman Domingo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Colman Domingo Reveals 'Euphoria' Cast Didn't Get Full Scripts to Maintain Secrecy

'You were really in your own insular world,' said Domingo of filming the upcoming third season.

Alex Gonzalez186 days ago
Teyana Taylor Had a Message for Black & Brown Women After Her Golden Globes Win
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Delivers Powerful Speech After Winning Her First Golden Globe

Teyana Taylor took the stage after her Golden Globe win with a message aimed at 'brown sisters and little brown girls' watching the show.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Snoop Dogg at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Here's What Snoop Dogg Actually Said During Censored 2026 Golden Globes Moment

While presenting the award for Best Podcast at the 2026 Golden Globes, Snoop was censored after dropping some expletives.

Joe Price186 days ago
Advertisement
Golden Globes backdrop with a wall of pink roses and a golden trophy statue on the right.
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Winners: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, 'Sinners,' and More

'Marty Supreme' star Timothée Chalamet took home his first Golden Globe on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen187 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App