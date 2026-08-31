Chrisean Rock Says ‘It’s Over’ With Blueface, Their ‘Unconditional Love’ ‘Doesn't Make Sense’

Chrisean Rock and Blueface share a complicated relationship that “doesn’t make sense” to the public, although it doesn’t stop the exes from being on-and-off.
The rapper-turned-boxer sat down with Jason Lee for a wide-ranging episode of The Jason Lee Show, August 26, and was frank about where she stands with Blueface, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son.
"I think we understand each other in a way where we have unconditional love, where it doesn't make sense at all for real, for real," Rock said around the 17-minute mark of the video below.
Rock would later say that she’s no longer involved with the “Thotiana” rapper. “It’s over,” Rock said, also sharing that she and Blueface last had sex two years ago.
Earlier this month, Blueface welcomed a son with his current girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, while he also shares an older son, Javon, 9, and daughter, Journi, with his ex-girlfriend, rapper Jaidyn Alexis.
Despite Blueface still being involved with Akira, he’s recently been on livestream with Rock, who got into a filmed brawl with a woman alleged to be Akira’s friend.
In the interview with Lee, Rock described a hangout with Blueface the night before the interview that she said quickly changed when cameras came on. "And first, we was just hanging out outside like without no cameras. At first, it was no negativity. Then when the streaming came about, it was very performative," Rock said.
She also revealed a text from Blueface that shared his wishes to “start a family,” although Rock is currently focused on training and boxing. “He was like, Alright, don't come running back when I start a family. I'm like, ‘Bro, we're just going to be still friends, still cool,’” she said.
Last year, Rock went public with rapper Bino, but in her interview with Lee, she claimed that the relationship was just for PR, because it “made sense” for them to collaborate. “I think I probably will never really experience a genuine relationship or friendship from anybody because of my status and my numbers,” she