Chrisean Rock Says ‘It’s Over’ With Blueface, Their ‘Unconditional Love’ ‘Doesn't Make Sense’

Chrisean Rock and Blueface share a complicated relationship that “doesn’t make sense” to the public, although it doesn’t stop the exes from being on-and-off.

The rapper-turned-boxer sat down with Jason Lee for a wide-ranging episode of The Jason Lee Show, August 26, and was frank about where she stands with Blueface, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son.

"I think we understand each other in a way where we have unconditional love, where it doesn't make sense at all for real, for real," Rock said around the 17-minute mark of the video below.

Rock would later say that she’s no longer involved with the “Thotiana” rapper. “It’s over,” Rock said, also sharing that she and Blueface last had sex two years ago.

Earlier this month, Blueface welcomed a son with his current girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, while he also shares an older son, Javon, 9, and daughter, Journi, with his ex-girlfriend, rapper Jaidyn Alexis.