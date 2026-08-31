Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Says ‘It’s Over’ With Blueface, Their ‘Unconditional Love’ ‘Doesn't Make Sense’

The reality TV star and boxer admitted that her relationship with Blueface "doesn't make sense."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Blueface and Chrisean Rock attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Prince Williams/Getty Images

Chrisean Rock and Blueface share a complicated relationship that “doesn’t make sense” to the public, although it doesn’t stop the exes from being on-and-off.

The rapper-turned-boxer sat down with Jason Lee for a wide-ranging episode of The Jason Lee Show, August 26, and was frank about where she stands with Blueface, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son.

"I think we understand each other in a way where we have unconditional love, where it doesn't make sense at all for real, for real," Rock said around the 17-minute mark of the video below.

Rock would later say that she’s no longer involved with the “Thotiana” rapper. “It’s over,” Rock said, also sharing that she and Blueface last had sex two years ago.

Earlier this month, Blueface welcomed a son with his current girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, while he also shares an older son, Javon, 9, and daughter, Journi, with his ex-girlfriend, rapper Jaidyn Alexis.

Despite Blueface still being involved with Akira, he’s recently been on livestream with Rock, who got into a filmed brawl with a woman alleged to be Akira’s friend.

In the interview with Lee, Rock described a hangout with Blueface the night before the interview that she said quickly changed when cameras came on. "And first, we was just hanging out outside like without no cameras. At first, it was no negativity. Then when the streaming came about, it was very performative," Rock said.

She also revealed a text from Blueface that shared his wishes to “start a family,” although Rock is currently focused on training and boxing. “He was like, Alright, don't come running back when I start a family. I'm like, ‘Bro, we're just going to be still friends, still cool,’” she said.

Last year, Rock went public with rapper Bino, but in her interview with Lee, she claimed that the relationship was just for PR, because it “made sense” for them to collaborate. “I think I probably will never really experience a genuine relationship or friendship from anybody because of my status and my numbers,” she

Related Stories

Blueface, with face tattoos, wearing a black and white jacket, poses indoors, holding up his hand in a gesture.
Pop Culture

Blueface and Nevaeh Akira Argue on Livestream After He Admits to Cheating With Chrisean Rock

The argument comes days after he publicly apologized to her for cheating.

Joe Price32 days ago
Blueface with facial tattoos wearing a black and white varsity jacket, standing in a restaurant, holding a phone, and making a hand gesture.
Pop Culture

Blueface Admits to Cheating on Pregnant Girlfriend Nevaeh Akira With Chrisean Rock

The rapper confessed to the affair during a livestream with Nevaeh Akira, just days after promising he wouldn't cheat and one day after reuniting with Chrisean Rock at a Los Angeles boat party.

Mark Elibert40 days ago
(L-R) Blueface, Chrisean Rock and Wack 100.
Music

Blueface and Wack 100 Claim Chrisean Rock Reunion Footage Is AI: 'Sh*t Was Crazy'

"They put the same clothes I had on today in the AI," Blueface said of the footage.

Trey Alston64 days ago

Trending

1
MusicKeith 'Flacka' Jones Takes the Stand as Second Witness Against Lil Durk
2
MusicDJ Vlad Hits Back at N.O.R.E. After Being Called a 'Rat'
3
MusicThe Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
4
MusicJermaine Dupri Says Bad Bunny's Crossover Power Is All in How the Records Sound
5
MusicLauryn Hill Says She Was Not ‘Done Dirty’ by Former Partner Rohan Marley: ‘My Upset Had Layers'
6
MusicLionel Richie Reportedly Hospitalized in ICU After Performance

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App