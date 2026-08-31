Russell Simmons Claims Bill Gates 'Saved the Lives of More Black People Than Anyone in This World'

Despite what anyone may say about Bill Gates, Russell Simmons wants Black people to respect him because of how many lives he believes the Microsoft co-founder has saved.

During a recent livestream, Simmons revealed his thoughts on Gates, considering the criticism he’s received in previous months due to allegations in the Jeffrey Epstein files about STI treatment pills.

“He’s put hundreds of billions of dollars into ideas and actual medicine that’s saved Black lives,” Simmons said, going as far to claim Gates has saved more Black lives than anyone in world history — referencing The Gates Foundation committing tens of billions of dollars toward malaria eradication, vaccines, and poverty-reduction programs across Africa.