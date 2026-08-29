Jaidyn Alexis Says There's 'No Plans' for Her Children to Meet Blueface's New Son

Alexis also rejected Akira's claims that she expected Blueface to change, arguing that Akira wanted a child with a rapper and "got what she wanted."

She criticized Blueface for allegedly calling his children "replaceable," said he has not seen their kids since June or July, and called the newborn's similar name disrespectful to their oldest son.

Jaidyn Alexis said there are "no plans" for her two children with Blueface to meet his newborn son with Nevaeh Akira, insisting they should first "get the swab results back."

Jaidyn Alexis has publicly placed a firm boundary between herself and her ex-boyfriend Blueface, who recently welcomed his fourth child with Neveah Akira. Speaking on The TMZ Podcast, Jaidyn made it clear she has no plans for her kids, son Javon, 9, and daughter Journey, 4, to meet Blueface's newborn son, Johnathan Jr. anytime soon. The rapper also shares a 2-year-old son, Chrisean Jr. with Chrisean Rock. "No plans for that. Not anywhere close by," Alexis said on the podcast. "For one, let's get the swab results back," she continued, requesting paternity results for her ex's new child.

"For two, I mean, I just don't really feel like supporting broken homes just all over the place. And if they're so replaceable, like he said, then replace them then," Alexis said. The rapper added that her ex-boyfriend is "genuinely gone" and "lost in the sauce" before sharing that the last time Blueface has seen his oldest two children is either June or July. Alexis added that it's "mad disrespectful" for Blueface's new child to have a similar name as his oldest son, 9-year-old Javaughn Johnathan Porter. "I think it's mad disrespectful that you would name some kid that you don't even know for sure as yours with the same middle name as Javon," Alexis said. "Like, it could have been a Jonathan Porter. It didn't need to have all that. So I feel like you're mad disrespectful to my son." On Nevaeh, Alexis said that the influencer "came and she got what she wanted," meaning a child with Blueface.