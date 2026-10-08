‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Radio Stations Feature Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, Lana Del Rey, and More

Rockstar Games has named six in-game radio stations for Grand Theft Auto VI.

On Thursday (Oct. 8), the GTA 6 publisher announced both the real-world artists and their in-game DJ personas broadcasting across Leonida.

Cocoteo FM brings modern Latin music-spanning bachata, merengue, dembow, and reggaeton-hosted by Bad Bunny and RaiNao under their in-game DJ handles El Martillo and La Gata.

“Cocoteo gets our vibe, our slang, our taste, our pride, our experiences, our traditions, and all our crazy antics,” RaiNao told Pitchfork. “It feels incredibly special to lend my voice to GTA VI and do it in the best way possible: having fun, embodying a character who’s like me, and putting our culture, our music, and our people in the spotlight.”

She added, “I was never extreme about video games, but GTA was one of my favorites…. Diving around in a stolen car, blasting music with all that adrenaline pumping was THE VIBE. It’s mind-blowing to know that I’ll now be part of that experience.”