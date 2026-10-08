‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Radio Stations Feature Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, Lana Del Rey, and More

Rockstar Games has named six in-game radio stations for Grand Theft Auto VI.
On Thursday (Oct. 8), the GTA 6 publisher announced both the real-world artists and their in-game DJ personas broadcasting across Leonida.
Cocoteo FM brings modern Latin music-spanning bachata, merengue, dembow, and reggaeton-hosted by Bad Bunny and RaiNao under their in-game DJ handles El Martillo and La Gata.
“Cocoteo gets our vibe, our slang, our taste, our pride, our experiences, our traditions, and all our crazy antics,” RaiNao told Pitchfork. “It feels incredibly special to lend my voice to GTA VI and do it in the best way possible: having fun, embodying a character who’s like me, and putting our culture, our music, and our people in the spotlight.”
She added, “I was never extreme about video games, but GTA was one of my favorites…. Diving around in a stolen car, blasting music with all that adrenaline pumping was THE VIBE. It’s mind-blowing to know that I’ll now be part of that experience.”
Back Country Radio delivers "renegade country" featuring Morgan Wallen and Lana Del Rey as in-game hosts MW and Delta Dawne, alongside Del Rey’s husband Jeremy Dufrene playing roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and airboat captain Mud Dog Mike.
“One of the coolest things about this is the fact that the first time some of our family got to LA they actually knew the roads because of playing the game,” Del Rey told Rolling Stone, referring to past editions of GTA. “On so many different levels this is super special and a privilege. Can’t wait to get into the game and start playing.”
AfroBank FM showcases African music, amapiano, and 3-step with Burna Boy and selector Palms Trax going by their in-game handles Burna and Palmsy.
Heavy metal station The Chamber 106.6 features Slayer's Kerry King and Tom Araya broadcasting as in-game hosts DJ Kerry and DJ Tom.
Pop station Flash FM is helmed by Robyn and model Alex Consani as in-game DJs Robyn and Alex, while Dirty South Classics features Miami hip-hop staples Trick Daddy and Trina spinning regional classics as Trick and Trina.
Rockstar is also adding on-demand podcasts for the first time in series history, and Jason and Lucia can keep listening on foot through their in-game smartphone headphones instead of losing the signal when they leave a car. Station previews are live in the Music section of the official Grand Theft Auto VI site.
The reveal builds on September's announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, a 34-song companion record featuring Travis Scott's "RHYNO," Rauw Alejandro’s Macacoa 2000,” plus songs from CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Keith Richards, and more.
More stations are still coming, with Rockstar promising formats spanning classic rock, blues, electronic and talk radio, plus additional singles from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, before the game lands on November 19.