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(L-R) Trina and Benjamin "Swerve" Kearse Jr.
Music

Trina Denies She Was 'Checking' Her Husband During Onstage Altercation: 'Lies'

The Miami rapper said there were "too many people with bad energy" present during the incident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams70 days ago
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - MAY 28: Rapper Trina Performs during Wednesday Wind Down In The Point Concert at Downtown Commons on May 28, 2025 in East Point, Georgia.
Music

Trina Says PETA Sent Her 'Aggressive' Messages Before SeaWorld Performance

The rapper expressed hesitation before performing at the aquarium and water park.

Jaelani Turner-Williams347 days ago
Bow Wow and Soulja Boy on stage facing a large audience near water. One wears a "Tatis Jr. 23" jersey. Bright yellow flowers line the stage.
Music

SeaWorld San Diego Performances: Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, and More

SeaWorld San Diego has become an unlikely must-stop tour locale.

Trace William Cowen361 days ago
Left to right: Rick Ross, Trina, and Trick Daddy. Rick Ross wears sunglasses, Trina smiles in a black dress, and Trick Daddy wears a beige outfit.
Music

Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, and More Honored With Street Names in Miami

The project is part of the economic revival of Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Mark Elibert487 days ago
Swurv in a cap and glasses stands next to wife Trina with long hair, both smiling at an event.
Music

Trina’s Husband Swurv Arrested for Allegedly Breaking a Man’s Nose

The rapper and star of 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' was arrested for an alleged assault in 2023.

Alex Ocho489 days ago
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This is a photo of Trina and GloRilla.
Music

Trina Says GloRilla Has 'Impressed' Her This Year: 'She's Constantly Doing Her Thing'

Trina counts the Memphis rapper as someone who has made a big impact in 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams647 days ago
Rappers Trina and Nicki Minaj on stage performing, with Beyoncé in the center wearing a sparkling outfit while holding a microphone during a performance
Music

Trina Says ‘Beyoncé Over Everybody’ for 'Queen of Rap' Title, Mentions Nicki Minaj as One of Her Top Rappers

On 'Reality With the King,' the Miami rap veteran also detailed the issues regarding her "BAPS" collaboration with Minaj, which involved Trina's manager.

Jaelani Turner-Williams781 days ago
Music

Trina Slams Allegations of Nicki Minaj Beef: 'I Don't Have Problems With Nobody'

The 45-year-old rapper is once again clarifying that she does not have issues with Minaj after calling Beyoncé "the number one female rapper when she does rap.”

Alex Ocho938 days ago
Music

Trina Defends Calling Beyoncé the 'Queen of Rap' After Catching Heat from Barbz

Trina bestowed Bey with the title when asked why there are so many popular women rappers right now.

tara mahadevan940 days ago
Music

50 Cent Recalls Offering “Magic Stick” to Trina Before Lil Kim: 'They F*cked Up the Record'

The 2003 single was also intended for 50 Cent's '<i>Get Rich or Die Tryin'</i>.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams971 days ago
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Music

Trina Defends Sukihana and Sexyy Red: "If You Don’t Like It, Don’t Listen"

The Miami native is known for being one of the raunchiest rappers in history.

Mark Elibert994 days ago
Trina appears on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'
Music

Watch Trina Play a Medley of Classics on NPR's ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Miami rap legend Trina delivered a medley of classics in an intimate performance for the latest installment of NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert' series.

Brad Callas1205 days ago
GloRilla 'Anyways, Life's Great....' Deluxe
Music

GloRilla Drops Deluxe Edition of 'Anyways, Life’s Great…' EP f/ Lil Durk, Trina, and More

The expanded two-disc project arrives just a few months after the Memphis rapper unleashed her debut EP. You can stream the 13-track effort here.

Joshua Espinoza1227 days ago
yung miami on golden showers, pee diddy trends
Music

'Pee Diddy' Trending After Yung Miami Shares That She Enjoys Golden Showers

During the latest episode of the City Girls member's Revolt TV podcast 'Caresha Please,' Yung Miami admitted to Trina that she is a fan of golden showers.

Brad Callas1282 days ago
Trina performs onstage at Legendz Of The Streetz Tour
Music

Trina’s Niece Reportedly Shot and Killed While Visiting Rapper’s Hometown of Miami

Trina's niece was reportedly shot and killed while visiting the rapper in her hometown of Miami, according to TMZ. Further details have yet to be confirmed.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1466 days ago
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Screenshot of Trina on Drink Champs
Music

Trina Reflects on Khia Challenging Her to a Rap Battle: 'I Don’t Have the Time'

The latest episode of 'Drink Champs' features Trina, who discusses Khia challenging her to a 'Verzuz' battle, her relationship with Lil Wayne, and more.

tara mahadevan1469 days ago
Trinais seen onstage during Pandora Playback
Music

Trina Given Key to the City and Her Own Day in Miami: ‘Completely Grateful and Honored’

Trina was honored in her hometown over the weekend, as the pioneering rapper was given the key to the City of Miami during the first annual “Trina Day."

Brad Callas1531 days ago
The cover art for Trina and Latto's "Clap"
Music

Trina Recruits Latto for New Song "Clap"

The follow-up to Trina’s 2021 single “Receipts,” the lively track sees her and '777' rapper Latto laying out what it takes to impress each of them.

Joe Price1563 days ago

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