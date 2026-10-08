Rhamondre Stevenson was injured on his final carry in the Patriots’ 29-26 win over the Bills Sunday as he appeared to have tweaked his right knee while being tackled. Below, we will dish out a Stevenson injury update and also look at his chances of playing this Sunday against the Raiders. Rhamondre Stevenson injury update: When will Patriots RB return

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had initially said that there was “no chance” Stevenson would practice on Wednesday, but Stevenson actually did end up practicing with the team in a “limited” role. Adding to the Stevenson injury drama is that the Patriots worked out veteran running back Jamaal Williams this week. It is believed that Stevenson is dealing with a mild knee sprain. Mild knee sprains typically take 1-3 weeks to recover from, but considering the “merely-a-flesh-wound” mentality of NFL teams and players, there is a decent chance that Stevenson will play this Sunday against the Raiders.

If the running back is not able to suit up in Week 5 against Las Vegas, it is almost certain that he will give it a go for the Pats’ Week 6 game against the Jets. Here is a look at the Patriots’ upcoming schedule.

Week 5 Sunday, October 11: Raiders at Patriots

Week 6 Sunday, October 18: Jets at Patriots

Week 7 Thursday, October 22: Patriots at Bears

Week 8 Sunday, November 1: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 9 Sunday, November 8: Packers at Patriots

New England’s bye week is in Week 11. Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy football stock

Stevenson had an ADP of No. 59 overall at FantasyPros in fantasy football drafts this summer. The former University of Oklahoma star is currently rostered in 93 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues. Stevenson has 44 carries for 163 yards and 1 TD in 4 games played so far this season. He also has 12 receptions for 90 yards on the campaign. Stevenson is coming off a season in which he had 130 carries for 603 yards and 7 TDs in 14 games played. His top season as a pro came in 2022 with the Patriots when he rushed for 1,040 yards. Patriots odds

The Patriots were able to flip the script on their season in a matter of just one game. All was doom and gloom at this time last week as the Pats were heading into their showdown with the undefeated Bills in Buffalo. New England was 1-2 on the season and fresh off a 35-6 drubbing from the Jaguars.

The resilient Patriots wound up dealing the Bills their first loss of the 2026-27 season, however, coming away with a highly-impressive 29-26 road win. Vrabel’s Pats had +1800 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl prior to the start of the season and they are now +2500. New England is +200 to win the AFC East as it still trails the Bills (-240) on the division odds board. The 2-2 Pats now have a win total projection of 9.5, with juice on the Over. They are -3.5 favorites at Fanatics for this Sunday’s home game against the Raiders.

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