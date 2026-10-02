Sports

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Hits the Court: Miami Heat to Play as Vice City in Upcoming Game Against Bucks

Fiction meets reality in Miami this November.

Pink neon text reads "A Night in Vice City" with basketball court lines. Event details include Milwaukee vs Vice City, November 18, 2026.
Image via Rockstar Games

Rockstar, as expected, is going all out to promote the impending release of Grand Theft Auto VI, no doubt the most-anticipated video game in history.

Friday (Oct. 2), the New York City-based publisher and the Miami Heat announced a partnership that will see GTA VI commemorated with everything from a fiction-meets-reality game against the Milwaukee Bucks, to official merch.

For the game, set for Nov. 18, the eve of GTA VI’s release, the Heat will ditch Miami for the fictional Vice City for one night only. In tandem with this temporary transformation, the Kaseya Center in Miami will be turned into Vice City, a setting that should be more than familiar to longtime GTA fans. The overhaul will include a special court, new uniforms, and more.

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Somehow, that’s not all. A Vice City-themed merch collection has launched via the Heat’s official store, with the team also teasing additional announcements in the coming weeks.

Below, see selections from the merch drop. Prices start at $45 for the tees.

Mercifully, GTA VI launches Nov. 19. Ahead of the long-awaited release, Complex ranked every GTA game, including the original PC title. See the results here.

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